Inside Out 2 Creative Team Shares Surprising Movie Inspiration

Inside Out 2 has a surprising Adam Sandler movie inspiration. Animation Magazine published a massive feature on the upcoming Pixar Animation film. During their interview with director of layout photography, Adam Habib, he dropped Uncut Gems as an unlikely source of inspiration for the movie. Linking such a dire Sandler project to Inside Out 2 makes sense in a very strange way. The pace of Uncut Gems is frantic and searching and steadily build. Anxiety, played by Maya Hawke, is a key part of the Pixar sequel. As she struggles for control and stability for Riley, things get a little more hectic than anyone could have dreamed. Seeing Anxiety scheme around the fan-favorite characters from the first movie makes a lot of sense.

"Anxiety is going to try to take control of the console every time, and Maya Hawke knew how to get that sound in her voice when she took on this character. And the other emotions like Joy might try to take control from her, but it's almost impossible," Mann revealed. "There were lots of opportunities for us to have fun with that. Anxiety is always two steps ahead; she's always thinking of the next move. Joy plays checkers but Anxiety plays chess. She can outmaneuver all of them."

Inside Out 2 Had Even More Emotions At One Point

(Photo: Pixar / Inside Out 2)

There are a bunch of new emotions coming to Inside Out 2. But, the creative team decided to cut things back in service of the story and theater experience. Director Kelsey Mann takes to TheWrap about making some painful decisions. The team really loved some of the cast-off emotions like Shame, Guilt, Jealousy, Schadenfreude. Especially sad was having to let go of Shame. That emotion was a part of the original plans for Inside Out 2. But, in the end the team just couldn't get the audience on-board with such a polarizing concept.

"It was not fun to watch. It was not fun. It was too heavy," Mann told outlet. "You know when you see a good movie and you're like, 'Man that was a great movie.' You want to see it again? 'No, not really.' There are movies like that."

Mann mused, "I don't want to make that movie. I want to make a movie that's really meaningful and when you're asked, 'Do you want to see that movie again?' You say, 'Yes!' Because those are my favorite movies. And those are the kinds of movies I want to make. And I did not want to return to that movie with that character. It's not that funny."

