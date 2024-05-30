Inside Out TV Series in the Works at Pixar

Mind-blowing news: Inside Out is officially heading to television.

Jim Morris, the president of Pixar, confirmed an Inside Out TV series is currently in production for Disney+ and will premiere on the streaming service in 2025. According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, the series is titled Dream Productions and is "set in the Inside Out universe of Riley's dreams."

2015's Inside Out takes place inside the mind of 11-year-old girl Riley, whose anthropomorphized emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Fear (Bill Hader) — operate from Emotional Headquarters. Also housed in Riley's brain: Dream Productions, a full-fledged Hollywood studio that produces her dreams and nightmares, like the imaginary movies I'm Falling for a Very Long Time Into a Pit, I Can Fly!, Something's Chasing Me!, and Fairy Dream Adventure – Part 7, starring Rainbow Unicorn.

(Photo: Disney / Pixar)

First at bat is Pixar's first-ever series, Win or Lose, which will follow a different player of a little league team on their way to the finals over its eight-episode season (premiering later this year on Disney+). Morris also revealed that Pixar is considering third installments of its Incredibles and Finding Nemo movie franchises for theaters, but the company will wait to see how its first two shows perform before greenlighting future series for Disney+.

"I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+," Morris told Bloomberg. "If we do more stuff for Disney+, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming."

After Disney sent three consecutive Pixar movies to streaming — 2020's Soul, 2021's Luca, and 2022's Turning Red — Bloomberg reports that the studio "aims to make three movies every two years, with every other title a sequel or spinoff and the rest standalone concepts or potential seeds for new franchises." Following Inside Out 2, in theaters June 14, Pixar's original Elio will release in June 2025, with the previously announced Toy Story 5 set theatrical release in June 2026.

In Inside Out 2, Poehler, Smith, and Black reprise their roles from the original movie. Tony Hale and Liza Lapira are new to the cast as Fear and Disgust (replacing Hader and Kaling, respectively), and are joined by Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopolos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.