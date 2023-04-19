Insidious 5 is once again opening the door to The Further. Sony's Screen Gems and Blumhouse released the first trailer for Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in the horror franchise from producers James Wan (the Saw movies and The Conjuring Universe) and Leigh Whannell (Insidious: Chapter 3, The Invisible Man). Directed by and starring franchise regular Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut, the Insidious sequel formerly titled Fear the Dark follows Josh Lambert (Wilson) and son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) as they head east to an idyllic, ivy-covered university. But Dalton's college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. Watch the new trailer below.

Along with Wilson and Simpkins, Rose Byrne reprises her role as Lambert matriarch Renai and Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert. The Red Door follows 2010's Insidious, the 2013 sequel Insidious: Chapter 2, 2015 prequel Insidious: Chapter 3, and is a direct sequel to 2018's Insidious: The Last Key.

Plot details are locked behind a blood red door, but Screen Gems president Steven Bersch said Insidious 5 would "drive the story Further into the next generation with Ty."

"One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I'm so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise," producer Jason Blum said in a statement announcing the fifth film in 2020.

Added Wilson, "I'm honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the Further we go."

Insidious: The Red Door opens only in theaters July 7th from Sony Pictures Releasing.