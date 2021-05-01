Invincible Live-Action Fan Art Imagines Titans Star in Lead Role

✖

Invincible's first season delivered one of the best pure superhero shows in recent memory, and fans couldn't be more excited to see it receive a 2 season renewal from Amazon Prime Video. That's not the only thing to get excited about though, as co-creator Robert Kirkman is also working on the live-action Invincible, and now that the animated series has brought some spotlight back to the franchise, fans are trying to figure out castings for the live-action adaptation. You can throw artist Bosslogic into that mix as well, and for the role of Invincible, he envisions Ryan Potter. Potter is best known for his roles as Hiro in Big Hero 6 and Beast Boy in Titans, and Bosslogic's newest art makes a compelling case for his casting as Invincible.

There are a number of stellar casting choices for Invincible, but after seeing Bosslogic's version, if Potter gets cast I will not complain in the least. He looks perfect in the part, and he's delightful on Titans, so it could be a perfect match. You can find the artwork below, which featured the caption "#Invincible what a God damn dope show Can't wait till season 2, also hearing about a live-action, call @ryankpotter 😁💪".

As for the status of the live-action project, Kirkman previously revealed they are taking their time with that version, but it is very much moving forward.

"That is still very much in development. That hasn't changed. We're just taking a long time," Kirkman told EW "But we've been fortunate enough to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Right now we've got the animated series at Amazon, which is now on the cusp of launching, and then we're also still developing it as a film series with Universal, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached. So, those two things are still very much happening concurrently, which is somewhat weird, I guess. But there've been Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man movies at the same time. So, I think we're in good company."

For those who love the animated series, there will be some differences between that version and the live-action version. "There will definitely be some significant differences between the movie and the television show. People will easily be able to tell them apart... We're definitely working to make sure that the two can exist and complement each other," Kirkman said.

You can find the official description for Invincible below.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible is available on Prime Video now.

