10 Iron Man Movie Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

2008’s Iron Man is one of Hollywood’s ultimate success stories. Essentially shot without a script, heavily improvised, and based on a character that was then B-list, it should have failed. But it didn’t, thanks in no small part to the perfect casting of Robert Downey Jr. But, like any big-budget film assembled by any number of on-camera and behind-the-scenes talent (Especially one that reached the big screen via frenzied scrabbling), it has small flaws. Small, but not imperceptible. The same goes for Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3 just as it goes for the Star Wars and, perhaps more fitting, Avengers: Endgames of the world.

Speaking of Avengers: Endgame, the following gaffes and continuity errors are solely from the Iron Man trilogy. The MCU films of the first few Phases were well-oiled machines, but even the Iron Man trilogy has enough gaffes to make its own list nice and filled out without the help of the Avengers.

Lightning-Fast Beard Growth

In the original Iron Man, when Stark and reporter Christine Everhart’s dalliance begins, his goatee is rather sparse. The mustache is barely even there. The next morning however, when he’s working down in his lab (and avoiding Everhart), both the goatee and mustache are far fuller.

Naturally, hair grows overnight. But there are limits, and it seems this falls more under the continuity error category than a night of excessive facial hair growth.

A Magically Appearing License Plate

In Iron Man, just over an hour into the film, Stark heads to Disney Hall for a benefit event. When he pulls up to that event in his Audi R8, there is quite clearly no license plate on the front of the vehicle.

However, when the scene cuts to the car actually pulling up to the front of the Hall, there’s suddenly a license plate on the vehicle that reads “STARK4.” Unless the license plate fell off after a parking lot speed bump only for a valet or off-the-clock pit crew member to rush over and replace it, this is a gaffe.

The Mark II Reactor Is Removed the Same Way It’s Installed

Another gaffe in Iron Man occurs when Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts is replacing the Mark II reactor in Stark’s chest. To install the device, Potts turns it clockwise.

However, later on, when Obadiah Stane removes it, the device is once again turned clockwise. Logically, Obadiah should have to turn it counterclockwise.

A Picky Particle Beam

In Iron Man 2, when Stark is creating a new element, he emits a particle beam from a particle accelerator. It’s shown slicing through steel like butter and, yet it’s also apparently something of a selective particle beam.

As it makes its way towards soon-to-be-converted material, it passes through a few cables, but it does not cut them in two. It also has no effect on the center piece holding the material up, either.

A Swiftly Changing Ensemble

The first time the viewer sees Stark in Iron Man 2 he’s giving a speech as his company’s Expo. When he gives that speech, he is wearing a pinstripe suit, a white shirt, and a black bow tie (that is after he climbs out of the Iron Man suit).

Immediately after that speech, Stark checks his blood toxicity. However, it’s clear as day that his suit is different, his white shirt has changed to black, and he’s wearing no tie, bow or otherwise.

Position-Switching Scars

After Nick Fury orders Stark down from the iconic donut at Randy’s Donuts, they have a conversation within the restaurant (which is in and of itself an error considering Randy’s Donuts does not have interior dining). During that conversation, Stark’s blood poisoning has resulted in blue scars that stretch down the side of his neck.

The thing is, which side of his neck those scars stretch changes during the scene. For the most part, they’re on the right side of Stark’s neck but, every now and then, they switch to the left.

Where’d That Toothpick Come From?

When Ivan Vanko first meets Justin Hammer, he’s brought into the airplane hangar by a pair of guards. When they bring him in, Vanko has nothing in his mouth. The camera then cuts to Sam Rockwell’s Hammer.

When the shot cuts back to Mickey Rourke’s Vanko, there’s suddenly a toothpick in his mouth. One might figure he could have pulled the toothpick out of his pocket and put it in his mouth while Hammer was talking, but for the first few sentences of their basically one-way conversation, Vanko’s hands are bound by handcuffs, making that action impossible.

Did Black Widow’s Moves Drain the Life Out of That Security Guard?

When Natalie Rushman (AKA Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow) and Happy Hogan begin their fight against a group of guards in Justin Hammer’s factory. When “Rushman” begins her signature acrobatic double-leg grapple on one of the guards, he’s shown as a man with a healthy tan.

Once she’s thrown him to the ground, however, the man is suddenly pale-skinned. Not to mention, prior to him hitting the ground, the guard has a can of pepper spray firmly grasped but once he’s down the pepper spray is gone.

Ellen Brandt’s Specific Extremis Effects

When former soldier Ellen Brandt received her Extremis injection in Iron Man 3, her missing left arm grew back. However, that was all that happened, as her facial scars remained.

Stephanie Szostak’s character has several scenes in Shane Black’s film and, in each of them, the facial scars remain. When the Extremis inject took effect, it should have filled out those scars just as it re-grew her arm.

Pepper’s Ponytail Changes Positions

When Aldrich Killian first attempts to reconnect with Pepper Potts, he displays a live feed of his own brain. There are numerous shots of Potts as he does so.

In just about every shot, from the moment Killian first enters her office to when he drives away, her ponytail’s position is altered. It seems to oscillate between being behind her back and half over her shoulder.