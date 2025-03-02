10 Avengers Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

No massive Hollywood production is able to be utterly free of flaws. This includes Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Sure, thousands of people work on them and the vast majority of them are there to make sure there’s nothing too noticeably off, but even with that many cooks in a $250 million kitchen, it’s still a massive kitchen with many, many moving parts. Unlike some of the later MCU adventures, e.g. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the four Avengers movies are loaded with special effects that are convincing and visually stunning. In other words, there’s nothing noticeably off in them, nothing that was the result of a rushed production schedule and a subpar special effects budget.

Even still, there’s the occasional gaffe. On one hand, they’re blink-and-you’ll-miss-it. On the other, once you see them, they’re not easy to unsee. Apologies in advance.

The Falling Helicarrier’s Altitude in The Avengers

The S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier is a complex piece of machinery, just see its corresponding LEGO set for proof. There are tons of working parts that have to function in tandem for it to function as a whole. This includes its altitude meter, but in one scene in The Avengers either its altitude meter was broken, or Tony Stark’s was.

As the aerial vehicle begins its unceremonious landing, Nick Fury tells Tony Stark through his mic, “Stark, we’re losing altitude.” While Star receives this message, the viewer can see what he sees in his Iron Man helmet: they’re currently at about 15,000 feet. Yet, after a few minutes of runtime pass, when Fury looks at the helicarrier’s readout of their altitude, it shows 18,000 feet. Either the helicarrier actually ascended, or that’s a goof.

Duct-Taped Gym Bag Gaffe in The Avengers

The first time the viewer sees Steve Rogers in The Avengers, he’s working out some frustration on a punching bag. Well, a few punching bags, it’s revealed. But the current one he’s working on changes a bit even without being swapped out for a new one.

Specifically, the first time he’s seen taking swings at the bag, with the camera moving up behind him, it is shown without duct tape around the middle. However, when Fury enters to talk to him, there’s a close-up shot of the bag with tape. Then, the next shot, no tape again.

Tony Stark Heals Quickly in The Avengers

Along with being one of Scarlett Johansson’s best movies (one of the best movies on most of the cast’s filmographies, really), 2012’s The Avengers also comes equipped with one of the best third act clashes in Hollywood history. But like with any fast-moving battle with lots of players involved, there are continuity hiccups here and there.

For instance, a scar above Tony Stark’s right eyebrow is shown only to subsequently disappear. When he’s chasing the nuke barreling towards New York City, there’s a shot inside his mask showing the wound, yet when he returns from his brief trip to space his helmet is removed and the scar is gone. It’s never seen again, be it when they capture Loki or when they chow down on some shawarma.

Hawkeye Picks Up His Daughter Twice (in A Very Short Amount of Time) in Age of Ultron

Even before director Joss Whedon’s cancellation, partly courtesy of his alleged behavior on the set of Justice League, Avengers: Age of Ultron wasn’t as comfortable and fun a watch as the 2012 film. It has its bright spots, but that’s about it. However, it’s actually pretty short on continuity errors and the like, especially for a movie of its scope.

But there’s a pretty big one, even if it’s in the background, when the gang ends up at Clint Barton’s literal home base. When his wife, Laura, approaches the arguing Stark and Rogers to ask the former if he’ll fix the tractor (really a cover to go talk to Nick Fury), Clint can be seen on the porch lifting his daughter up. Then, a small handful of shots later, Stark begins to make his way for the barn and, in the background, there’s Clint picking his daughter up again.

A Disappearing Hoodie in Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War‘s first Tony Stark scene features him and Pepper Potts taking a nice stroll through Central Park, discussing their future. Then Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner show up to spoil their peaceful time with a warning of war.

The first time we see Stark in this Central Park scene, he has a hoodie on his shoulders, with the sleeves tied over his chest-bound arc reactor. During his conversation with Pepper, the latter unties the knot and points to the arc reactor, which is followed by a close-up shot of Tony, in which the hoodie is no longer on his shoulders. Yet, as soon as Strange takes him to Sanctum Sanctorum, suddenly the hoodie has reemerged as part of Stark’s ensemble.

A Disappearing Electrical Cable in Infinity War

After nabbing the Power Stone and the Space Stone, Thanos sends Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian to New York City to do the same with the Time Stone. Unfortunately for them, it’s on Doctor Strange’s person.

Maw tries to choke the life out of Strange to obtain it, and to do so he uses a power cable, which in one shot wraps tightly around the wizard’s throat. In the next shot, though, it’s not wrapped tightly around his neck or body, which allows his cape to swoop in and drag him off to comparative safety. Maw certainly didn’t loosen the cable, so really, it’s just a gaffe that helps the narrative keep moving.

Peter’s Changing Hair in Infinity War

After fending off Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw, the trio of Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and Doctor Strange end up on the now-dead latter’s ship. Doctor Strange himself is still locked up in Maw’s trap, but his cape is flying around on its own, to the point it’s even semi involved in a conversation between Stark and Parker. And it’s during this conversation where there’s a pretty noticeable continuity error, if you’re looking for it.

On one hand, the audience is probably pretty wrapped up in this moment, considering it’s an important one. After all, Parker is officially made an Avenger by his mentor. But, just before that, when Peter makes the valid point “You can’t be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man if there’s no neighborhood” his hair loses the slicked-back style it has in all of the other shots he’s featured in aboard the Maw’s craft.

Cap’s Uniform Is Clean in Endgame, but Was Dirty in The Avengers

Outside Captain America: The First Avenger, there’s no MCU movie featuring as many gold-tier Steve Rogers Cap moments as Avengers: Endgame. Even still, there’s a big question mark hovering over one of these iconic scenes. Specifically, the Captain America vs. Captain America scene.

2019 Cap’s suit should be the only one that is relatively tatter free. 2012 Cap, however, should be wearing a dirty, torn-up suit. However, both of the suits look brand new, which is odd considering 2012’s The Avengers had the uniform very clearly dirtied, even missing fabric in spots, about halfway through the battle. The 2012 Cap shown in Endgame is a post-battle Cap, so unless he brought a spare suit to change into for shawarma, his appearance should be a mess. But, at the end of the day, a great scene is a great scene, and this is a great scene.

Cap’s Earbud Changes Locations in Endgame

Another of Steve Rogers’ very best MCU moments, the “On your left” callback, has a relatively minor but still noticeable lapse in logic. After he’s summoned Mjölnir and tried to defeat Thanos one on one, Captain America finds himself beaten. Dirt-covered and exhausted he slowly pushes himself off the ground. When he does so, the audience can quite clearly see the ear bud he uses to hear his teammates in his left ear.

However, when his buddy Sam Wilson lets Cap know he’s back from the grave, Rogers puts his hand to his right ear. This does look better, as it would be crowded seeing him put his left hand to his left ear as the portal appears behind him and to his left, but there are shots of his right ear and there’s no second earbud in sight.

Ant-Man is in Two Places at Once in the Final Endgame Battle

In Avengers: Endgame‘s climactic battle, Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man seems to be in more than one place in a single moment. He and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp are in Luis’ beat-up van, which has been equipped with quantum gear, trying to jump start it. Yet, when it cuts to another action montage including Hawkeye throwing the Infinity Gauntlet to Black Panther, we can all see Giant Man punching a Chitauri Leviathan behind a now-running Black Panther.

Then again, as Paul Rudd himself has posited, perhaps this isn’t a gaffe. As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed, the title character can duplicate himself. Maybe (and it’s a big maybe) that was the case here.

