Disney: Twitter Can't Stop Debating Whether Goofy Is a Cow or Dog
As if 2020 wasn't already a drag, the internet has lit itself on fire with a debate we all suffer through at least once a year. Over the past 24 hours, Twitter has been fighting over Goofy's animal heritage. Is his design based upon a cow? Is his design based upon a dog? The root of the problem comes from a meme that began circulating a year or two back that reads "How old were you when you found out Goofy was actually a cow and not a dog?" As you might expect, Twitter is having a field day with it.
While most are taking the meme at face value — which you should probably never do, given it's the internet and all, kids — others are digging into the character's background. Some suggest there's evidence that the character was based using designs from a breed of Scottish cows. That camp always seems to fall back on one argument — if Goofy is a dog, why would he also have a pet dog named Pluto?!
The counter-group continues to stand strong, continuing to insist Goofy is based on the design of a dog. After all, that's all any of us have really ever known. So what's the truth?! The House of Mouse has remained quiet on the matter, so it's all been left to the investigators on social media to find the truth. Here's what they've been saying:
Who Started This Nonsense?
Goofy is a DOG. Who started this Cow nonsense? It even says right here what he is. pic.twitter.com/LoZwzAK91j— Michael (@HellcatPerez) May 2, 2020
Disney Has Some 'Splaining to Do
So Goofy is a damn cow not a dog wow 😂😂😂 I was today’s years old and never knew that @Disney you got some explaining to do any other secrets you hiding from us— The_Realest_4 (@realest_4) May 2, 2020
*insert Dwight Schrute false GIF*
you're being sold a false bill of goods man, Goofy is a dog, look at Clarabelle, an actual Disney cow, check the noses, Goofy is a dog lol— Robert M (@RhinoRob78) May 2, 2020
What the H*ck
Omg did you guys know that goofy is actually a cow and not a dog? WHAT THE HECKKKKK SJDKSNDJODMS— 🥺 (@beardedunicorn7) April 30, 2020
Am I Crazy?
Wait, people are trying to say Goofy from Disney is a cow?
He’s a dog right? I’m not crazy?— Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) April 28, 2020
Stop Playin', Walt
idc if walt disney HIMSELF tells me Goofy is a cow. that man will always be a dog to me.— grace (@graxekarol) April 28, 2020
Still Fuming
Yesterday, my bff sent me a meme saying Goofy was a cow not a dog and I’m still pissed at it. Like, there’s literally no possible way he’s a cow. ALL the other characters in a goofy movie are clearly dogs. You’re telling me that one rando family of cows lives amongst dogs?— Shannon (@im_shannon_o) April 29, 2020
