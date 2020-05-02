Disney: Twitter Can't Stop Debating Whether Goofy Is a Cow or Dog

As if 2020 wasn't already a drag, the internet has lit itself on fire with a debate we all suffer through at least once a year. Over the past 24 hours, Twitter has been fighting over Goofy's animal heritage. Is his design based upon a cow? Is his design based upon a dog? The root of the problem comes from a meme that began circulating a year or two back that reads "How old were you when you found out Goofy was actually a cow and not a dog?" As you might expect, Twitter is having a field day with it.

While most are taking the meme at face value — which you should probably never do, given it's the internet and all, kids — others are digging into the character's background. Some suggest there's evidence that the character was based using designs from a breed of Scottish cows. That camp always seems to fall back on one argument — if Goofy is a dog, why would he also have a pet dog named Pluto?!

The counter-group continues to stand strong, continuing to insist Goofy is based on the design of a dog. After all, that's all any of us have really ever known. So what's the truth?! The House of Mouse has remained quiet on the matter, so it's all been left to the investigators on social media to find the truth. Here's what they've been saying: