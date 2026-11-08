IT Star Bill Skarsgard is Tired of Playing Villains But Would Make An Exception for One Franchise

At this moment, auditions and discussions are being held about the next person to become 007, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Robert Pattinson screen testing for the role. No plot details have been revealed about this project yet, but it’s a known fact that every good hero needs a memorable villain to push them around, and one actor famous for his offbeat roles is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of James Bond’s worst. The only problem is that this performer might be ready to move on from being the bad guy and is ready for a change of pace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bill Skarsgard has become the face of monstrous beings like Pennywise in the It franchise and Count Orlok in the most recent iteration of Nosferatu, but has been a little turned off from playing more villains lately. However, there is one franchise that Skarsgard has been publicly discussing for some time now, and it just so happens that this particular franchise is casting for their 26th film as we speak. It might feel like a jump to some for Skarsgard to go from playing over-the-top clowns and vampires to something more grounded like we would see in a Bond movie (if you can call evil geniuses “grounded”) but we’ve already seen what this fine actor can do in a similar role that proves he has what it takes to match wits and fists with England’s finest secret agent.

Bill Skarsgard Wants To Be A James Bond Bad Guy

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Skarsgard discussed his typecasting as bad guys and revealed he has become more discerning when considering those parts. “For a villain, it would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn’t done before,” Skarsgard explained. “I feel, kind of, spent with those things. But there’s villains [that] could be really fun in different ways and if it’s the right kind.”

Horowitz and Skarsgard moved onto the topic of a franchise Skarsgard has long campaigned to be a part of, James Bond. “They didn’t call me about James Bond,” Skarsgard jokingly told the host. “I don’t know what that was about. Maybe they were like, ‘We can’t do a Swede for this guy.’ I wasn’t even thrown into the mix.” After the laughs, Skarsgard admitted he wouldn’t want to be the secret agent but still desires to be a one-off villain like Mads Mikkelsen in Casino Royale and Javier Bardem in Skyfall.

Play video

Jump to 44:04 for the soundbyte

There’s no argument here that Skarsgard would be a fantastic foe for Bond to face off against, and he’s been pining for a chance to be a part of this franchise for several years since his role as Pennywise put him on the map. Casting is currently under way for the next Bond movie, so there might still be time for him to make his dream come true. His role as the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4 gave us a sample of what Skarsgard can do with a refined antagonist, a character who may be just as sadistic as Pennywise but with a higher sense of nobility like so many of Bond’s past villains.

The Marquis de Gramont is everything that a Bond villain should be, and solidifies the fact that Skarsgard deserves a shot at this role, whether it becomes available now in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming feature or in a future Bond flick. Perhaps this is the moment when Skarsgard can manifest his dream into a reality, and provide Bond fans with an evil mastermind that will be long remembered in the annals of villainy alongside so many of Skarsgard’s other nefarious characters.

Do you think Bill Skarsgard would fit into the world of James Bond, or are the characters he previously played too far-fetched for a battle against the super-spy? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.









