J.K. Rowling Apologizes for Killing SPOILER

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter yesterday to once again make a somewhat meta statement about one of her characters. This time, she apologized for the franchise’s smallest of deaths.

Specifically, Rowling apologized for the death of Dobby, the house elf. May 2nd is, of course, the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, the fight that ended the Second Wizarding War and the ultimate defeat of Voldemort. Though many lost their lives in the conflict, such as Remus Lupin, Severus Snape, and Nymphadora Tonks, Dobby was not one of them. He had died months prior from a knife wound while saving a number of people from Malfoy Manor.

You can read her tweet below:

It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

This is just the latest in a long line of “Rowling apologizes for killing X” tweets. She has previously apologized for the likes of Snape and Lupin. Rowling has made a habit of commenting upon in-universe events and such over the years.

The real question is: if we’ve already made it to Dobby in the apology tour, who will get the honor next year?