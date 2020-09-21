J.K. Simmons Explains Why J. Jonah Jameson Had No Hair In Spider-Man: Far From Home

✖

The biggest surprise of Spider-Man: Far From Home wasn't in how it reflected on the legacy of a now dead Tony Stark or how it was able to deliver on the promise of a romance between Peter and "MJ," but in its post-credit scene. In a world where most surprises for films are ruined by marketing or toy releases, the post-credit moment in the sequel where actor J.K. Simmons returned as Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson was its crowning achievement. The return of the actor to a part he originated in a different film series no doubt took many discussions and a lot of planning to pull off, but apparently there was only one thing that Simmons and Marvel disagreed on.

Speaking in an interview with Collider, Simmons said: “The only thing we didn’t a hundred percent see eye to eye on, I think, was how much is this character going to be the character from, I think, the comic books and from the Sam Raimi original trilogy, and how much do we want to evolve it and to have it be more contemporary or more… you know. I was very attached to what I had done previously for a variety of reasons. So I guess the compromise ended up being no hair. [laughter] Which I think honestly, that decision might’ve just been them going, ‘We don’t have time to make a wig. We got to shoot him tomorrow in the office.’ So, J. Jonah Jameson either lost his hair in the last few years, or he was wearing a hairpiece the whole time. I don’t know, you pick.”

Simmons was asked earlier this summer if there is more of his J. Jonah Jameson on the way, to which he said, yes!

"Yeah, that's the short answer," Simmons told SiriusXM. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several year hiatus. Obviously, I showed up very briefly for those who are wise enough to stay through the end credits of Far From Home, there was a brief JJJ appearance there."

He added, "We have, assuming that movie theaters reopen and people are back in movie theaters sometime in the next whatever and if not we'll see it on our TV's at home, there is one more JJJ appearance in the can and from what I'm hearing there is a plan for yet another one."

Simmons' comments have had some speculating that he could appear in Sony's Morbius or Venom: Let Therre Be Carnage, both of which are now scheduled to be released next year by Sony Pictures. The third Spider-Man movie, still without a title but which will no doubt have "Home" in it somewhere, is rumored to start shooting next year. The sequel is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.