Spider-Man Star JK Simmons Reveals J. Jonah Jameson's Future In Marvel Cinematic Universe

J.K. Simmons reprised his role of J. Jonah Jameson from the beloved Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy for Spider-Man: Far From Home's end credits sequence, an appearance which will inevitably lead to more. Simmons is portraying a new version of the same character as this Marvel Cinematic Universe portrayal is disconnected from that of the original Spider-Man trilogy but the character remains similarly grounded in his Marvel Comics roots and defining traits. While Simmons is going to be coming back for the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, it sounds like he has already filmed another appearance in a different movie.

Simmons was recently asked if there is more of his J. Jonah Jameson on the way. "Yeah, that's the short answer," Simmons told SiriusXM. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several year hiatus. Obviously, I showed up very briefly for those who are wise enough to stay through the end credits of Far From Home, there was a brief JJJ appearance there."

This is not surprising. The man in charge of the Daily Bugle is a key component of Spider-Man stories in comics. However, by the sound of it, he may be popping up elsewhere in the live-action Spider-Verse which is slowly being built out. "We have, assuming that movie theaters reopen and people are back in movie theaters sometime in the next whatever and if not we'll see it on our TV's at home, there is one more JJJ appearance in the can and from what I'm hearing there is a plan for yet another one," Simmons said.

"There is one more JJJ appearance in the can," seems to imply that he already filmed another appearance. Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 has not yet begun production but Sony's Morbius and Venom: Let Therre Be Carnage both have completed production and will hit theaters before the next Spider-Man movie. In fact, Morbius has already teased other connections to Holland's MCU movies, including an image of Spider-Man with "Murderer" spray-painted on it and Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Adrian Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. It all has lead to a popular live-action Spider-Verse theory which would bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield but that's a whole other web.

In any case, it is clear Simmons will be a major player in this web of Spider-Man characters, as this is not the first time he has openly talked about his involvement in the films. He is clearly a big fan of the role and is going on 20 years with the part. "That's one of those less is more characters, the kind of character I like," he said.

