Jack Black Announces School of Rock Album Streaming

School of Rock's soundtrack is finally available to stream after an announcement from Jack Black. The Kung Fu Panda star broke the amazing news to all of his fans on social media. It's been a while, in fact, 20 years since the original film graced theaters. But, there' are still smiles all around when it comes to the beloved family movie. Richard Linklater is super proud of this Jack Black vehicle after all these years and the star gets asked about revisiting this movie quite a bit recently too. (Well, when he can break away from Minecraft or his highly-successful villainy in the Mushroom Kingdom.)

@jackblack School of Rock Music from and Inspired By The Motion Picture Now Streaming Including "In the End of Time" Available everywhere for the first time! ♬ original sound – Jack Black

Fans looking for a rush of mid-2000s nostalgia can pop open the streaming platform of their choice to hear songs like "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin, "Sunshine of Your Love by Cream, and "Substitute" by The Who. It's a good survey of some classic rock tunes that also provide the backing for a delightful comedy from yesteryear. If you're looking for some good news on a Friday afternoon, Atlantic Records and Jack Black just delivered it right to you. Check out the posting for the soundtrack right here!

Students Try To Get Jack Black To Attend The School of Rock?

With all this love for School of Rock in the air, it's only natural that actual students would want to perform the songs. For one group of kids, they made the ultimate request from Jack Black. Over in Australia, Ringwood Secondary College sent out a message to the School of Rock star via the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. They wanted the actor to attend their performance of the musical. While Black got wind of it and was very moved by the gesture, he's currently preparing for a tour with his band Tenacious D. However, the beloved star couldn't let the rad deed go unnoticed. The School of Rock star recorded a sweet message for our growing musicians despite the fact that he couldn't show up in person. It's clear he still really loves the movie and seeing people still shout it out brings him so much joy.

"Oh my God! Ringwood Secondary College, are you kidding me? You're doing School of Rock? I love it — so touched," Black told them on social media. "So moved by your video. And the fact that you're gonna rock. You know, it's been 20 years since I made that move, as you can tell from my beard, my old man beard. It's still my favorite movie I ever did. I love that you guys are gonna rock it. And I wish I could come see it, but unfortunately I'm going to be rocking! But, I just wanted to remind you that there's no way you can stop The School of Rock."

