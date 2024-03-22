Jack Black "Ready" to Make School of Rock 2

Jack Black wants to make another School of Rock, but he wants Mike White involved...

Jack Black is known for an array of roles, but many know him best for playing Dewey Finn in the beloved 2003 comedy, School of Rock. Black has addressed the possibility of a sequel many times over the past two decades, and last year he teased a 20th-anniversary reunion before saying they were "thinking about" making a follow-up. In a new interview with JOE, Black once again addressed the possibility of a School of Rock 2, and said he was "ready" to make it happen.

"I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo," he said, referencing the infamous title of the sequel to Breakin'. "You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius," Black added. "And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

Black might be "ready" to bring back Dewey Finn, but no sequel is currently in development.

Jack Black Teases New Tenacious D Album:

It was recently revealed that Black teamed up with his Tenacious D partner, Kyle Gass, to cover Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time" for Kung Fu Panda 4. Black confirmed the cover plays during the end credits of the new film. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Black and his Kung Fu Panda 4 co-star, Awkwafina. During the interview, Black confirmed some more exciting Tenacious D news.

"I hope both," Awkwafina replied when the duo was asked what will come first between a Shang-Chi sequel and a new Tenacious D album.

"I mean, I definitely foresee a Tenacious D album coming soon-ish," Black added. "But I hesitate to say if it would be before [Shang-Chi 2]. Who knows?"

"Yeah, I don't know," Awkwafina added. "We shall see."

"Not at liberty to say, clearly," Black continued.

"Yeah. So, people don't know ... I don't even know if I'm allowed to say. I'm just going to give you the scoop, but the director, Mike [Mitchell], said, 'Hey. We'd love to have a Tenacious D song ...,'" Black told reporters at the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere (via PEOPLE). "That's Mike right there ... 'At the end credits. Will you do a song?' ... I was like, 'Can we do Britney Spears?' And he was like, 'Yes,' ... And he said that he wanted '...Baby One More Time,' because it's kind of in the vein of Kung Fu ... Then we're like, 'Hey. Let's do a music video on the red carpet, black and white carpet, so that's what we're doing."

