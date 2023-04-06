Jack Black is getting the band back together. 20 years after wannabe rocker turned substitute teacher Dewey Finn (Black) and his fifth-grade rock band — dubbed The School of Rock — brought the noise to the Battle of the Bands, Black has confirmed plans for a School of Rock cast reunion. The musical comedy from director Richard Linklater was released in 2003 and broke out as a critical and box office hit, grossing more than $130 million worldwide against a budget of $35 million. (In a previous interview with SiriusXM, Black said "we're thinking about doing" a School of Rock 2).

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black revealed plans for a 20-year School of Rock reunion with his younger co-stars.

"All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," he said. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock." Black added he would "100 percent" share photos and videos from the cast reunion on social media when it happens later this year.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Black led a cast that included Joan Cusack as Horace Green prep school principal Rosalie "Roz" Mullins, writer Mike White as Dewey's best friend and fellow rocker Ned, Sarah Silverman as Ned's overbearing girlfriend, and Miranda Cosgrove as School of Rock band manager Summer "Tinkerbell" Hathaway.

In 2013, the cast reunited for a 10th-anniversary screening, where Black revealed talks of a sequel with White. "Never say never," Black said at the time. "It's tough for me because it's the best movie I've ever done. You get sensitive about the thing. But yeah, it's possible."



Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar composer Andrew Lloyd Webber brought the movie to the Broadway stage in 2014 and a sitcom adaptation inspired by the movie debuted in 2016 on Nickelodeon, running for 45 episodes across three seasons.

School of Rock is currently streaming for free on Pluto TV. Black currently stars as the voice of Bowser in Nintendo and Illumination's animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie, now playing in theaters.