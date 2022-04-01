Jackass Forever Stars Tease Deleted Stunts Coming in Jackass 4.5

Jackass fans are well accustomed to what comes in-between all of the movies in the series. For ever Jackass, Jackass 3D, and Jackass Forever comes a Jackass 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, and very soon, 4.5. Even before Jackass Forever was released in theaters and dominated the box office we knew that a 4.5 was on the way and in a new interview with ComicBook.com some of the cast tease what we can expect from these extra stunts with Ehren McGhehey confirmming: “There’s a scene in the movie, 4.5, it did the most long term damage to my physical being, and it wasn’t even a movie, so that’s in 4.5. Dave and I both think it’s as good as the movie.”

His frequent partner Dave England added, “I pretty much almost got my d-ck ripped off….It could happen to anyone. It’s hard to explain. But there was four people that could have been doing, it happened to me and it was worse for me for a weird reason. You’ll see it was the closest I think I really could have come to ripping my d-ck off. It almost got ripped off. It didn’t make the movie because there was too many d-cks in the movie. And that was like the first thing we filmed (that day), at Nine AM.I was like, how is that not in there? And they’re like, well there’s too many.”

While fellow performers Steve-O and Chris Pontius didn’t get into specifics about what made the Jackass 4.5 cut, Pontius called it “amazing,” the former of the pair said he had full faith in the team to have made a great cut out of the extra footage.

“Really the creative powers that be behind Jackass are Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Spike Jonze and whatever decisions they reach to as a consensus group, you know, I think historically have always been the right decisions. So whatever made the cut in each case is what should have made the cut, I really believe in those guys, I think they can each be wrong individually, but once they, all three of them, agree on something, I think they’re bulletproof.”

To Steve-O’s point, Tremaine previously praised the version of Jackass 4.5 that was on the way, telling ComicBook.com earlier this year: “I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming. It sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

Pontius also previously teased to us that the version of Jackass 4.5 that was on the way featured his return as the iconic character, Party Boy. “Well, because of the current time, the pandemic situation, it made doing stuff with the public super, super hard, and that’s what Party Boy completely depends on, but we did figure out a way to do it, but it’s in 4.5,” he teased.

Jackass 4.5 does not currently have a release date.