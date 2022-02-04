Jackass Forever Pulls In Strong Opening Night Box Office





Jackass Forever is crushing it at the box office this week. In a stunning moment for the prank franchise, the MTV Entertainment sequel is positioned to beat Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall in its opening weekend. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that Johnny Knoxville’s movie raked in $1.7 million on Thursday. Now, that might not seem like a ton. But, it only cost $10 million to make. This development all but assures that Jackass Forever will end up earning that money back. As of right now, the movie is playing in about 3,600 theaters. Interestingly, the Paramount feature is rated R, so these kinds of results would be encouraging to see for larger theater trends. A lot of observers have been hand wringing about Spider-Man signaling a turn away from “adult movies.” But Scream won at the box office, and this movie will lure in the young at heart with an R-rating.

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak reviewed the latest adventure in the franchise. Jackass Forever feels like the kind of reunion you wish you could have with your old friends. Everyone might be a little older, but the fun endures through time. It’s a surreal experience. But, if you enjoyed the TV series or any of the prior entries, this one is for you.

“Jackass Forever sees the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Ehren McGhehey AKA Danger Ehren,” Jirak wrote. “The group got their start over 20 years ago on MTV thanks to their shared love of stunts, skateboarding, and pulling pranks. From 2000 to 2010, Jackass stuck the landing with so many wild and crazy tricks and capers that fans have wondered what insane bits they still had in them after all these years.”

She added, “Jackass Forever features a lot of the same old staples ranging from people getting shot out of canons to unfortunate mishaps with porta-potties. However, it doesn’t matter how many times we’ve seen Ponitus whip out his junk or Knoxville encounter a ferocious bull… Jackass Forever maintains the franchise’s hilarity and charm. Watching Jackass Forever feels like reuniting with old friends, and it’s already a strong contender for the best comedy of the year.”

Jackas Forever is currently playing in theaters.

