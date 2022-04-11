One of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Best Movies Was Just Added to Netflix

Ambulance isn’t the only Jake Gyllenhaal movie that made its way to new audiences this weekend. The new Michael Bay film hit theaters on Friday and once again put Gyllenhaal up on the big screen. Additionally, one of the actors previous films made its way into living rooms around the country on Sunday, as Netflix added the film Nightcrawler to its library. The 2014 thriller from Dan Gilroy is easily one of Gyllenhaal’s best movies, and it’s now more accessible to watch than ever before.
Nightcrawler follows a man named Louis Bloom, a con man who decides to get into the dark world of crime journalism in Los Angeles. He begins chasing ambulances and police cars for leads, and his obsession quickly spirals out of control. It’s a nail-biter of a movie, anchored by Gyllenhaal’s dedicated performance as Louis. For most fans, Nightcrawler ranks among the best performances of Gyllenhaal’s career.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While Dan Gilroy received an Oscar nomination for his Nightcrawler screenplay, many also believed that Gyllenhaal should have at least earned a nomination for his work as well. His omission remains one of the big snubs of that year.
Gyllenhaal has been building an audience on Netflix over the past few years, starring in original films like Okja, Velvet Buzzsaw, and The Guilty. It won’t be too surprising if Nightcrawler finds its way into the Netflix Top 10 after debuting on the service this weekend.
Nightcrawler was one of only a few titles added to Netflix over the last couple of days. The beginning of the month, however, was a different story. Here’s the full list of movies and shows that were added to Netflix on April 1st:
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
Will you be watching Nightcrawler now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!