One of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Best Movies Was Just Added to Netflix

Ambulance isn’t the only Jake Gyllenhaal movie that made its way to new audiences this weekend. The new Michael Bay film hit theaters on Friday and once again put Gyllenhaal up on the big screen. Additionally, one of the actors previous films made its way into living rooms around the country on Sunday, as Netflix added the film Nightcrawler to its library. The 2014 thriller from Dan Gilroy is easily one of Gyllenhaal’s best movies, and it’s now more accessible to watch than ever before.

Nightcrawler follows a man named Louis Bloom, a con man who decides to get into the dark world of crime journalism in Los Angeles. He begins chasing ambulances and police cars for leads, and his obsession quickly spirals out of control. It’s a nail-biter of a movie, anchored by Gyllenhaal’s dedicated performance as Louis. For most fans, Nightcrawler ranks among the best performances of Gyllenhaal’s career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Dan Gilroy received an Oscar nomination for his Nightcrawler screenplay, many also believed that Gyllenhaal should have at least earned a nomination for his work as well. His omission remains one of the big snubs of that year.

Gyllenhaal has been building an audience on Netflix over the past few years, starring in original films like Okja, Velvet Buzzsaw, and The Guilty. It won’t be too surprising if Nightcrawler finds its way into the Netflix Top 10 after debuting on the service this weekend.

Nightcrawler was one of only a few titles added to Netflix over the last couple of days. The beginning of the month, however, was a different story. Here’s the full list of movies and shows that were added to Netflix on April 1st:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Will you be watching Nightcrawler now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!