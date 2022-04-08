Michael Bay Fans Defend Ambulance Director

Michael Bay fans are defending the Ambulance director as some people online expressed skepticism about his status as an auteur. The reviews for the Transformers franchise director’s latest are in, and people are really enjoying Jake Gyllenhaal, Eliza Gonzalez, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in this film. To make things even murkier, the idea of Bay as a kind of director of “empty explosions” pervades on social media. Fans are arguing that there is something to be said for the filmmaker’s signature style showing up across multiple projects. There’s certainly a discussion about the types of movies that he takes on to be had. However, Ambulance‘s use of drones in particular is worthy of some praise this week. Bay told Les Cinemas about the drone shots and how they brought this wild vision to theater screens around the world.
“The ambulance, we shot a live ambulance, which is very hard getting a crew in that thing, where you’re getting whacked around, flying down the street, turning corners,” Bay detailed. “And then we had the ambulance, also, on a buck, that could come apart. And then we have another ambulance on a rocker, in stage. We’d sometimes shoot the scene three times: live, and then the buck, potentially, or the back of a real ambulance, just so you get the coverage, you get the feeling of light hitting them, because that’s not always real on a stage. You like that real sunlight hitting them, and it’s all happening during the day and all happening in the span of like three hours.”
