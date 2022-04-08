Michael Bay Fans Defend Ambulance Director

Michael Bay fans are defending the Ambulance director as some people online expressed skepticism about his status as an auteur. The reviews for the Transformers franchise director’s latest are in, and people are really enjoying Jake Gyllenhaal, Eliza Gonzalez, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in this film. To make things even murkier, the idea of Bay as a kind of director of “empty explosions” pervades on social media. Fans are arguing that there is something to be said for the filmmaker’s signature style showing up across multiple projects. There’s certainly a discussion about the types of movies that he takes on to be had. However, Ambulance‘s use of drones in particular is worthy of some praise this week. Bay told Les Cinemas about the drone shots and how they brought this wild vision to theater screens around the world.

“The ambulance, we shot a live ambulance, which is very hard getting a crew in that thing, where you’re getting whacked around, flying down the street, turning corners,” Bay detailed. “And then we had the ambulance, also, on a buck, that could come apart. And then we have another ambulance on a rocker, in stage. We’d sometimes shoot the scene three times: live, and then the buck, potentially, or the back of a real ambulance, just so you get the coverage, you get the feeling of light hitting them, because that’s not always real on a stage. You like that real sunlight hitting them, and it’s all happening during the day and all happening in the span of like three hours.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way Michael Bay uses drones in Ambulance (2022)…legendary. Same vibes as the hominids learning to wield bones as tools and weapons in 2001: A Space Odyssey — Will (@SilentDawnLB) April 8, 2022

Do you love Michael Bay’s movies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New dream duo?

I hope Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Bay make a dozen more movies together — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 8, 2022

A madman

https://twitter.com/supersymmetry_I/status/1509935925467533312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

FACTS

Something of note about AMBULANCE: it cost $40 million. That’s surprising considering it looks more expensive and is scaled back for Michael Bay. But also, I hope it does well because moderately budgeted movies like this that rely less on IP should be more common. — Adam Klay @NYFF (@AKlay19) April 6, 2022

But for real

Michael Bay writing “AmbuLAnce”: pic.twitter.com/rNDDDmGNU9 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) April 6, 2022

Its been a long time

I’m so old I saw Michael Bay go from consensus pick for Death of Cinema to “I’m rooting for his new movie because we rarely have studio films by real filmmakers.” — Nick Newman (@Nick_Newman) April 6, 2022

The wait is almost over

Can’t believe I’m hours away from seeing a new Michael Bay action movie in IMAX that will definitely be 30-40 minutes too long. Amped. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) April 7, 2022

Look at the material

https://twitter.com/JacksonBoren/status/1512211886841819140?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He got there