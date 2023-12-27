James Bond Actor George Lazenby Home Safe After Hospitalization Last Month

George Lazenby, an Australian actor known for very briefly portraying James Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has returned home after being hospitalized last month. The news was broken in a statement via Lazenby's spokesperson, who confirmed that the actor accidentally fell in his home, but is now healing as expected. The statement also debunked rumors and reporting that had suggested that Lazenby had some sort of brain injury.

"[Lazenby] injured his head in conjunction with the accidental fall at his home but luckily the scar from that is healing as expected (the stitches was just removed) so all good," the statement reads. "George is a spritely 84-year-old... George doesn't have, or have got, a brain injury of any kind."

Lazenby's representative, Anders Frejdh, also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and the actor, confirming that he is in a good spot.

"From LA with Love 🥰" Frejdh's post reads. "Three weeks after my arrival I'm very happy to report @georgelazenbyofficial has safely returned home. After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for. Not easy getting older but as a spritely 84-year old, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love ❤️"

Born on September 5, 1939 in Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia, Lazenby entered the entertainment world after accidentally being discovered by a talent scout in London. He quickly became a popular model, and got his big break after being asked to portray James Bond following the exit of Sean Connery. He portrayed the character in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which became his acting debut. Lazenby departed the role — and a proposed seven-movie contract — immediately after, with Connery returning for Diamonds Are Forever in 1971.

"I much prefer being a car salesman to a stereotyped James Bond," Lazenby later explained. "My parents think I'm insane, everybody thinks I'm insane passing up maybe millions of pounds. Nobody believed me. They thought it was a publicity stunt. But it's just me doing my own thing."

Lazenby's later filmography includes Universal Soldier, Who Saw Her Die?, Gettysburg, Four Dogs Playing Poker, and the Emmanuelle franchise of TV movies. He voiced the King of the Royal Flush Gang in three episodes of Batman Beyond, and Jor-El in two episodes of the Superboy animated series. He also parodied the tropes of James Bond multiple times, in projects like The Return of the Man from U.N.C.L.E., Fox Hunt, and This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Lazenby's brief experience as James Bond is the subject of a 2017 documentary titled Becoming Bond.

