Zack Snyder Interested in a Young James Bond Movie

Zack Snyder would do a James Bond movie - if he could go back and explore the character at a younger age.

Snyder is doing a lot of press for the release of his new Netflix sci-fi film Rebel Moon; the trailers for Rebel Moon and interviews with Snyder have made it clear that film is an homage to Star Wars and other sci-fi adventure films that influenced him. With horror (Dawn of the Dead), comic books (300, Watchmen, Justice League), and now sci-fi all under his belt – what could Zack Snyder want to do next?

As it happens, James Bond is a franchise that is very much in need of direction right now – literally and figuratively. With 25 Bond films having been released; star Daniel Craig having moved on; and the franchise now in the hands of Amazon-MGM, this is a pivot-point moment for 007 that could lead to new creative opportunities.

Zack Snyder has an idea for what to do with Bond – take him back to a younger time in his life. Daniel Craig's run as Bond began with the prologue of the dark mission where he earned his 00 Agent status and license to kill, by assassinating a target. Well, Snyder wants to go even further back than that:

"It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder told The Atlantic. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond. There has to be something there."

Could A Young Bond Film Work?

Snyder is zeroing in on something that may not be the worst idea for a way to reapproach James Bond. A lot of fans have been questioning whether the suave, womanizing, killer version of Bond that Craig embodied is outdated in modern culture; exploring Bond at a younger, more emotionally vulnerable time in his life would arguably add complexity to the character we haven't seen before. That said, the story of what happened in Bond's life to make him a cold, calculating, loner would arguably be a darker and edgier Noir tale to balance out a softer Bond. Craig's Bond got some strokes of backstory in films like Skyfall, but there's room to do more.

That all said: telling the legion of Bond fans that this would be the next approach – under Zack Snyder – would likely cause some division, to say the least.