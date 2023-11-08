Brian Cox Says He Only Joined the James Bond Reality Show Because He Thought It Was a New Movie

007: Road to a Million star Brian Cox ended up signing up for the Prime Video series because he thought it was a new James Bond movie. The actor explained his thought pattern and his decision during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. They talked about the scope of Cox's career. But, this latest role was the result a bit of a misunderstanding. He told the host that when he received the call from his agent, he was overjoyed. After all, Cox has always wanted to be a villain in the James Bond franchise. Well, he does get to be the bad guy in 007: Road to a Million, but this role is a bit different than one of Bond's big screen adversaries. Instead, he's lording over some reality TV hopefuls looking for a massive cash prize. Watch the clip for yourself down below!

"Well, you see, I thought it was the new James Bond film. Finally, they're getting me in a James Bond movie. I said, 'Of course.' There was no script and there was no James Bond movie. So, I'm doing this reality show. For years, I've wanted to be a James Bond villain and I thought this was my moment. But, It wasn't. It was fun, it was great fun. I love bossing people around. So, that's what I did."

When Will We See James Bond Again?

The status of the next James Bond film is still in very early development. It feels like we're a ways off. But, producer Barbara Broccoli told Variety that they are looking for an actor who will sign on for a 10-12 year commitment to the role. She laid out her process for figuring out what's next with fellow producer Michael G. Wilson.

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," Broccoli noted. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]." Wilson pointed out: "And he was in his early 30s at the time!"

In another conversation with Deadline, Broccoli explained that they haven't even begun to cast the next Bond yet. "Nobody's in the running," Broccoli claimed. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

What's The Deal With The New James Bond Show?

Here's what Prime Video has to say about the new James Bond show: "007: Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in iconic Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – this cinematic format will be a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge."

