Pierce Brosnan Gives Seal of Approval to Rumored James Bond After Working With Him, “So Strong”

Conversations regarding the next James Bond have really been ongoing for years, but throughout the last several months, rumors and theories have been absolutely rampant online, and now, himself has just given his seal of approval to the actor who seems to be the frontrunner. Most recently, four actors were said to be in the final round of consideration, including Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and one unnamed actor (although, surprisingly, Jacob Elordi was reportedly ruled out as the latter). While there has been no official confirmation to this effect, conversations have increasingly steered more heavily in the direction of Callum Turner in particular as the favorite overall.

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Although reports that Turner is the pick remain only rumored for now, that hasn’t stopped opinions and commentary on the possibility of this casting choice, and while much of that has taken place online—with, unsurprisingly, strong opinions on both sides—some major names have weighed in as well, including Brosnan in a new interview with Variety. And, as it happens, his response was overwhelmingly positive. Check out Brosnan’s comments on working with Turner and his opinion on this potential casting below.

Brosnan Called Out Turner in Particular Among the James Bond Hopefuls

Speaking about the conversations surrounding the potential next James Bond in an interview with Variety, Brosnan shared his insights and, of his own accord, called Turner out by name as a solid choice. Brosnan said, “Oh, I’m just an audience member now. I’m just the man in the street who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history. All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire. Callum, Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong. They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.” Clearly, Brosnan feels very positive about all of the names that have been tossed around, although it is notable that Turner in particular came to mind, especially given that they have actually worked together before.

Specifically, the two co-starred in the 2017 movie The Only Living Boy in New York, a psychological drama in which Turner plays Thomas Webb, the son of Brosnan’s Ethan Webb. That is just one of several roles that Turner has had over the years that have set him up for a potential debut as the brand-new James Bond, joining the ranks of parts like Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan in Masters of the Air, Joe Rantz in The Boys in the Boat, and, of course, Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts movies of the larger Harry Potter franchise, which remains among his best-known roles to date. For now, there’s no guarantee that Turner will be the final James Bond pick, but it’s definitely a positive sign that Brosnan is so supportive.

Would you want to see Callum Turner as the new James Bond, or is there another actor you hope gets the role instead? Share your thoughts in the comments below.