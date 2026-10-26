Robert Pattinson Addresses The Batman: Part II Director Change & Reveals When Filming Resumes

The Batman: Part II has had a bit of a tumultuous history thus far, with multiple delays pushing the expected release date of the movie from, originally, last October to (if the current release date holds) February 18, 2028. Following these many delays, the movie also had another recent hurdle, with director Matt Reeves needing to step back from the project for personal reasons. That quickly led to concern within the fanbase that the movie would be delayed once again or, significantly worse, possibly never happen at all. However, it didn’t take long for it to be announced that Steven Soderbergh would be stepping into the project.

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Briefly, concerns continued, now focused on the possibility that Soderbergh would come in and change things, potentially undermining Reeves’ vision for the movie or, more troubling, creating something that was a disjointed mix of both perspectives (reminiscent, potentially, of Justice League). Thankfully, those fears have largely been assuaged, with both the studio and Soderbergh making it clear that they only wanted the latter to help Reeves’ vision come to life and see the project completed. With Reeves’ message of support for Soderbergh, it seemed that these fan worries were largely put to bed. Now, star of the film Robert Pattinson has shared his insight as well, and it has all but cemented the fact that this movie will be continuing on a smooth path—hopefully one that also stays that way.

Pattinson Seemingly Has Every Confidence in Soderbergh

Speaking with GamesRader+, Pattinson addressed the recent change of hands The Batman: Part II underwent, saying of Soderbergh, “I am so happy he’s come on to help Matt. It’s incredibly generous of him, and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless.” He continued, “I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done. So for someone to come in and say, ‘I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.’ And to have someone who’s as talented as Steven doing it is great.”

Pattinson also addressed the timeline for filming to pick back up again following this pause, sharing, “I think they’re in production already, and I’m starting in a couple of days.” With Soderbergh’s confirmation that he doesn’t intend to change Reeves’ plan, Reeves and Pattinson both sharing their approval of this decision, and production seemingly about to pick back up again, the signs of The Batman: Part II getting back on track seem fairly solid. However, this movie has already faced so much upheaval that it might be a bit too soon to say whether the expected release date will truly hold this time. Hopefully, it does, as audiences currently still seem very eager to see the movie, but the delays can only go on for so long before that stops being true.

Are you still excited for The Batman: Part II, and do you have faith in Soderbergh’s approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below.