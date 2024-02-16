Latest James Bond Reboot Gets a Very Disappointing Update

Producer of the James Bond franchise Barbara Broccoli has bad news for anyone looking forward to a new entry in the series moving forward anytime soon, as she recently claimed that "nothing" was going on behind the scenes in regards to a new chapter. With the most recent film in the franchise, No Time to Die, hitting theaters in 2021, it's still been a relatively short amount of time since Daniel Craig exited the role of James Bond, so it would seem that the producers are waiting for the right filmmaker to make a compelling pitch as opposed to trying to get the ball rolling arbitrarily.

While speaking with Deadline, per Digital Spy, Broccoli confessed, "There's nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film ... There's nothing. Nothing is happening yet."

Echoing the idea that a new James Bond would only move forward when a worthy story presented itself, last October saw Broccoli explain how, while previous films in the franchise would either reflect or be inspired by real-world socio-political conflicts, Craig's Bond allowed for a deeper emotional exploration.

"I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying, 'The cold war is over, the wall is over, Bond is dead, no need for Bond, the whole world's at peace and now there's no villains,' -- and boy was that wrong!" Broccoli shared with The Guardian. "Daniel gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character ... and also the world was ready for it. I think these movies reflect the time they are in, and there's a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven't even begun with that."

With a number of major franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars, a release date for a project is often revealed before official casting updates are announced. Martin Campbell, director of GoldenEye and Casino Royale, previously shared that fans shouldn't expect a quick turnaround for a new chapter in the decades-spanning series.

"Normally, Bond's cycle is two years or three years. Every two years, it used to be a new Bond would come out," Campbell shared with ComicBook.com back in 2021. "So I think they'll get that out and then they'll just take a big deep breath and it'll probably be maybe another three years before the next one comes out because they have to cast a new Bond and that takes some breaking in. And it has to be scripted and everything else. So, now that Daniel's gone, of course, where do you go with it? That's the other question."

