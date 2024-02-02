No Time to Die Star Hasn't Heard About a James Bond Return

The James Bond franchise saw some significant shifts in the status quo with No Time to Die, which includes Daniel Craig's James Bond being killed off in the film's finale, as well as the seed being planted for Lashana Lynch to take on the 007 mantle, but the actor recently admitted that she hasn't heard about any return to the franchise on the horizon. Lynch confirmed that she had only signed on to star in one film, and since the franchise has a way of reinventing itself with each installment, it's possible that we won't get to see more of Lynch's special agent.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if Lynch could be taking on the coveted role of James Bond, she replied, "Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that? I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don't know anything about the next one. I've not had a conversation. So yeah... It's in their hands. It's in the franchise's hands."

In the years since No Time to Die has been released, no significant announcements about the future of the James Bond franchise have been made, either in the realm of filmmakers or casting choices. The excitement surrounding the franchise, though, has caused a number of rumors and speculation to emerge about various figures who could join the franchise.

Fans will surely be disappointed if we don't get any more of the character, especially due to how much Lynch invested in the development of her character's backstory. When the film was released back in 2022, she explained her intense process of preparing for the role.

"I had written a whole backstory, I think I even wrote some letters to myself or some journals in the thoughts of Nomi, to get the backstory and ensure that there was enough there that I could springboard off of when we were doing alternate lines or when something wasn't sitting right with me," Lynch shared with ComicBook.com at the time. "I would ask [writer] Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] if we could maybe, I don't know, feel this out differently or ask Cary [Fukunaga] if we could just get her to enter the room in a different way. It all made a massive difference in the end."

She added, "I think that her core, her roots, was obviously from me because she came from me. But the producers, I think, were so hot on her having agency, for her being light. Hopefully I had enough comedic timing for her to be easy and free-flowing. I think, weirdly, everyone was on the same page. So it didn't even feel like a slog to get her right for me, it felt like I'd done my research. I'd done my work and everyone else just happened to know that without me even speaking it."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the James Bond franchise.

