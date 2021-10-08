GoldenEye and Casino Royale Director on What Could Be Next for James Bond

✖

No Time to Die will be star Daniel Craig's last foray as James Bond, with fans of the James Bond franchise all speculating about who could be the next performer to take over the iconic role, but director Martin Campbell recently noted that a selection likely won't be happening anytime soon, knowing that the amount of time necessary to develop a new entry in the series is likely years away. Campbell's comments come on good authority, given that he directed Craig's first Bond film, Casino Royale, in addition to having helmed Pierce Brosnan's first Bond film, GoldenEye. Campbell's latest, The Protégé, hits theaters on August 20th.

"I think, at the moment, [the studio is] determined to get the one that's been sitting on the shelf for a year and a half, whatever it is, to get that out," Campbell shared with ComicBook.com about his predictions for the series. "And, normally, Bond's cycle is two years or three years. Every two years, it used to be a new Bond would come out. I think with Daniel Craig going, I think with the one that they've got on the shelf that I think is coming out the end of October, I'm not sure, but they've given a date for it and they've had two false starts already."

He added, "So I think they'll get that out and then they'll just take a big deep breath and it'll probably be maybe another three years before the next one comes out because they have to cast a new Bond and that takes some breaking in. And it has to be scripted and everything else. So, now that Daniel's gone, of course, where do you go with it? That's the other question."

No Time to Die was originally slated to hit theaters in the spring of 2020, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see it earn multiple delays. As it stands, the film is expected to hit theaters on October 8th. However, some audiences are still apprehensive about whether the film will actually land in theaters on that date, or if the pandemic could cause more delays.

Given the excitement about the new film, fans are not only looking forward to No Time to Die but also to which actor could take over the coveted role in the future.

In The Protégé, "Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter."

