No Time to Die Star on Whether We Could See Her Special Agent in a Future Film

Actor Lashana Lynch makes her debut in the James Bond franchise with No Time to Die, with her Nomi serving as the successor to Bond's 007 codename following the spy's retirement from MI6. With this film set to be Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic secret agent, fans will surely be wondering what could be explored in the franchise's future, and while it's unknown who from the current cast could transition into future adventures, Lynch has a number of ideas about her character's backstory that could be explored in future films, while also feeling fulfilled about how her character helped deliver Craig's final outing as the figure.

“I’m so attached to Nomi, obviously, as you can imagine, but I would love to reacquaint myself with her again,” Lynch confirmed with ComicBook.com. “I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I’ve created for the world.”

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Lynch also noted that, despite how little we learn of the character’s trajectory to becoming the new 007, she took it upon herself to craft that backstory to help motivate her own performance.

“I had written a whole backstory, I think I even wrote some letters to myself or some journals in the thoughts of Nomi, to get the backstory and ensure that there was enough there that I could springboard off of when we were doing alternate lines or when something wasn’t sitting right with me,” Lynch pointed out. “I would ask [co-writer] Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] if we could maybe, I don’t know, feel this out differently or ask [director] Cary [Joji Fukunaga] if we could just get her to enter the room in a different way. It all made a massive difference in the end.”

She added, “I think that her core, her roots, was obviously from me because she came from me. But the producers, I think, were so hot on her having agency, for her being light. Hopefully I had enough comedic timing for her to be easy and free-flowing. I think, weirdly, everyone was on the same page. So it didn’t even feel like a slog to get her right for me, it felt like I’d done my research. I’d done my work and everyone else just happened to know that without me even speaking it.”

