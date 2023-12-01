James Bond Movies Now Streaming on Max

The James Bond movies are now streaming on Max – a least some of them. James Bond has been around for 25 films as of the latest installment, No Time to Die, so getting them all on a streaming service at once is a tall order. However, getting any smaller selection of Bond movies as a content block is something much more manageable Which James Bond Movies Can I Stream On Max? (Photo: MGM) Here's the list of James Bond movies that are currently available to stream on Max. We listed them in order of their release, with synopses for each film.

From Russia with Love (1963) (Photo: MGM) "James Bond 007 is on the search for a Russian decoding machine, known as "Lektor". Bond needs to find this machine before the evil S.P.E.C.T.R.E. organization discovers it. While being romantically linked with Russian girl, Tatiana Romanova, Bond sneaks his way around Istanbul, while each S.P.E.C.T.R.E. Agent tries to pick him off, including the overpowering Donald "Red" Grant and ex-K.G.B. Agent Rosa Klebb, who knows all of the tricks in the book, and even possesses an incredible poison tipped shoe."

Goldfinger (1964) (Photo: MGM) "British secret agent James Bond is tasked by the Bank of England and Mi6 to investigate gold magnate Auric Goldfinger, who they suspect is building up a vast inventory of gold bars. At first, nothing seems all too special about the gold-obsessed tycoon, but after Bond gains knowledge of a secret scheme involving Goldfinger which is about to be initiated; codename "Operation Grand Slam", he realizes that the fate of the entire Western economy may be at stake if the bullion dealer is not stopped."

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) (Photo: MGM) "George Lazenby steps into the role of James Bond and is sent on his first mission. For help with Marc-Ange Draco (Gabriele Ferzetti), he must become very close friends with his daughter Teresa "Tracy" (Dame Diana Rigg), and he heads off to hunt down Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Telly Savalas) one more time. This takes him to Switzerland, where he must pose as Sir Hilary Bray to discover Blofeld's secret plan.The facility is covered with Blofeld's guards, as well as his henchwoman, Irma Bunt (Ilse Steppat). What does Blofeld have in mind this time? Can Bond keep up this act for much longer? Are any Bond Girls safe?"

Live and Let Die (1973) (Photo: MGM) "Several British agents have been murdered and James Bond is sent to New Orleans, to investigate these mysterious deaths. Mr. Big comes to his knowledge, who is self-producing heroin. Along his journeys he meets Tee Hee who has a claw for a hand, Baron Samedi the voodoo master and Solitaire a tarot card reader. Bond must travel to New Orleans, and deep into the Bayou."

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) (Photo: MGM) "James Bond is back again and his new mission is to find out how a Royal Navy Polaris submarine holding sixteen nuclear warheads simply disappeared while on patrol. Bond joins Major Anya Amasova and takes on a a web-handed mastermind, known as Karl Stromberg, as well as his henchman Jaws, who has a mouthful of metal teeth. Bond must track down the location of the missing submarine before the warheads are fired.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) (Photo: MGM) "After disposing of a familiar looking face, Bond is sent to recover a communication device, known as an A.T.A.C., which went down with a British spy ship as it sunk. Bond must hurry though, as the Russians are also out for this device. On his travels, he also meets Melina Havelock, whose parents were brutally murdered. Bond also encounters Aristotle Kristatos and Milos Colombo. Each of them are accusing the other of having links with with the Russians. Bond must team up with Melina, solve who the true ally is, and find the A.T.A.C. before it's too late."

A View to Kill (1985) (Photo: MGM) "James Bond has one more mission. Bond returns from his travels in the U.S.S.R. with a computer chip. This chip is capable of withstanding a nuclear electromagnetic pulse that would otherwise destroy a normal chip. The chip was created by Zorin Industries, and Bond heads off to investigate its owner, Max Zorin. Zorin may only seem like an innocent man, but is really planning to set off an earthquake in San Andreas, which will wipe out all of Silicon Valley. As well as Zorin, Bond must also tackle May Day an equally menacing companion of Zorin, while dragging Stacy Sutton along for the ride."

Licence to Kill (1989) (Photo: MGM) "James Bond is on possibly his most brutal mission yet. His good friend Felix Leiter is left near death by drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond sets off on the hunt for Sanchez, but not everyone is happy. MI6 does not feel Sanchez is their problem and strips Bond of his license to kill making Bond more dangerous than ever. Bond gains the aid of one of Leiter's friends, known as Pam Bouvier, and sneaks his way into the drug factories that Sanchez owns. Will Bond be able to keep his identity secret, or will Sanchez see Bond's true intentions?"

The World Is Not Enough (1999) (Photo: MGM) "James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) is back. An oil tycoon is murdered in MI6, and Bond is sent to protect his daughter. Renard (Robert Carlyle), who has a bullet lodged in his brain from a previous Agent, is secretly planning the destruction of a pipeline. Bond gains a hand from research scientist Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), who witnesses the action which happens when Bond meets up with Renard, but Bond becomes suspicious about Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), especially when Bond's boss, M (Dame Judi Dench) goes missing. Bond must work quickly to prevent Renard from destroying Europe."

Die Another Day (2002) (Photo: MGM) "Pierce Brosnan gives one last mission as James Bond 007. Starting off in North Korea, Bond is betrayed and captured. Fourteen months later, Bond is set free, but traded for Zao (Rick Yune) who was captured by MI6. When back in his world, Bond sets off to track down Zao. Bond gets caught up in yet another scheme which sends him to millionaire Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens). Another MI6 Agent known as Miranda Frost (Rosamund Pike) is also posing as a friend of Graves. Bond is invited to a presentation held by Graves about a satellite found in space which can project a huge laser beam. Bond must stop this madman with a fellow American Agent, known as Jinx Johnson (Halle Berry). While Bond tries to stop Graves and Zao, will he finally reveal who betrayed him?"