James Bond: New 007 Road to a Million Trailer Spotlights Brian Cox

Prime Video just released a new trailer for 007: Road to A Million starring Brian Cox. The beloved actor is putting these James Bond hopefuls through the wringer in the latest clip from 007: Road to A Million. They’re all in a race for £1 million, and the challenges begin on November 10. This is a 007-themed competition series, so amazing locales are part of the package. Places like Venice, Jamaica, and of course, the Scottish Highlands will house challenges for the contestants. Climbing heights, surviving the elements and winning on the casino table will all be required to bring home that amazing grand prize. While reality competition series are not exactly new for TV, this one is shot exquisitely.

Brian Cox dials up the drama for this show as he holds all the cards in keeping the contestants from that fabulous cash prize. He is the Bond villain here. Dispensing challenges that will shake some of these hopefuls to the core. You can check it all out for yourself down below and read what Cox had to say when the series was announced. He wrote, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007: Road To A Million Ratchet Up The Stakes

007: Road to A Million plays on some of that audience expectation of Cox as a villain after that amazing stint on Succession. However, the Bond movie bad guy vibe is clearly something the actor is relishing. The Prime Video series combines a few winning formulas into something that a lot of people are going to want to tune-in for when it gets rolling in November. Here’s what Prime Video had to say about 007: Road to A Million before the big premiere date.

The description reads, “007: Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in iconic Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – this cinematic format will be a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.”

Will There Be Other James Bond TV Shows?

With all this attention to James Bond on a TV how, it is fair to wonder how far the people in charge will be willing to go. Would there ever be a Bond TV miniseries. Well, according to 007 producer Barbara Broccoli, you shouldn’t hold your breath. She told The Guardian that there were no plans for that. Making a James Bond movie just takes up too much bandwidth to be worried about that sort of thing.

“Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that’s our focus,” Broccoli explained to the outlet. “We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we’ve not wanted to do television.”

