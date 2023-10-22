James Bond Producer Casts Doubt on TV Future

James Bond is going to be exclusive to the silver screen. While IP holders are more and more turning to television because of the advancements in streaming, the producers of the Bond franchise don't think the character will be getting his own television series anytime soon.

"Our focus is making the feature films. When we get going on a Bond movie it takes our full attention for three or four years so that's our focus," Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said in a new chat with The Guardian.

She continued, "We make the Bond movies for the big theatrical screen and everything about the Bond movies is for audiences to see around the world on that format, so we've not wanted to do television."

Who's going to play the next Bond?

The favorites to play James Bond next are Aaron Taylor-John, Henry Cavill, and Regé-Jean Page. Cavill, in fact, has already been in the running to play the character according to Casino Royale helmer Martin Campbell.

"The way they work with Bond, and it's pretty terrific, is when they decide on the actor and you audition – in our case, it was eight people – it's very democratic," Campbell continued. "You sit around a table, eight or nine of you. It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision, if you see what I mean."

"Henry's 40, so by the time he's done the third one he's going to be 50 and anything beyond that's two, three years per Bond," Campbell added. "He's in good shape Henry, he's a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young."

When will the next James Bond be revealed?

Though many are hoping for Bond news as soon as possible, Broccoli revealed earlier this year casting hasn't moved forward in the slightest as there isn't a script for the next film. Given a writers' strike consumed much of the year, it's unlikely any movement has taken place since.

"No, we haven't even started casting yet," Broccoli told LADbible. "There isn't even a script."

No Time to Die is now streaming on MGM+.