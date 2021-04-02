No Time to Die Crew Dumped $70k Worth of Soda for Insane James Bond Motorcycle Stunt

✖

The No Time to Die crew ended up dumping $70,000 of soda for one of the film’s wild stunts. James Bond’s latest adventure has been pushed back multiple times, but those heart-pounding stunts are already in the can. Lee Morrison has been a constant on the 007 series for many years. He told Total Film that Coke is one of the secrets the team uses to make sure that nothing goes wonky with motorcycle accidents. Now, usually the bike sequences are fairly straightforward, but this one called for 8,400 gallons of the soft drink to be scattered on the roadways of Matera, Italy. The cola makes the riding surfaces sticky and that is a huge concern when your stunt rider is jumping 25 feet in the air at 60 miles-per-hour. Luckily for the filmmakers, the budget for No Time to Die sat at $250 million, which means there’s probably not a ton of crying over that spilled soda.

“I spent nearly €60,000 spraying Coca-Cola around Matera,” Morrison explained. “I’ve been spraying Coca-Cola on slippery surfaces for a very long time… Coca-Cola makes things look very clean after it washes off.”

Director Cary Fukunaga said that delaying the film was the right decision when speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

"I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, 'This is a big thing. We're moving the film,'" Fukunaga said. "Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are… I think there's always the potential of that. I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members."

He added, “The film will come out when it’s right, and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means.”

In a statement from MGM, they cleared the air about the new April release date, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

