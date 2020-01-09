Movies

James Bond: Fans Are Speculating Beyonce Could Sing Theme for No Time to Die

We’re just a few months away from the release of No Time to Die, the 25th entry into the James […]

We’re just a few months away from the release of No Time to Die, the 25th entry into the James Bond franchise. The film, which is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic superspy, has quite a lot of hype and speculation surrounding it already. But even as the film enters post-production, one major question still remains — who is going to sing the latest Bond theme? If an ever-growing theory online is to be believed, there’s a chance that iconic superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter could be the one to bring the theme to live. Speculation ramped up earlier this week, after Beyoncé’s Instagram post about the Golden Globes included a photo of herself sipping a martini.

Beyoncé has a precedent for teasing new music through social media posts, most notably in a photo of herself sniffing a lemon before releasing Lemonade. With that in mind, some have begun to wonder if the martini – which is James Bond’s signature drink – could mean that she’s recording the theme for No Time to Die. Beyoncé was rumored to be in the running for the theme as early as 2017, but that was debunked by one of her representatives soon after. Still, things certainly can change in the span of three years, and some have wondered if she really could be involved with the No Time to Die theme. Whether or not you subscribe to the theory, you can read on to check out some of the speculation.

