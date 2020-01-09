James Bond: Fans Are Speculating Beyonce Could Sing Theme for No Time to Die

We’re just a few months away from the release of No Time to Die, the 25th entry into the James Bond franchise. The film, which is expected to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic superspy, has quite a lot of hype and speculation surrounding it already. But even as the film enters post-production, one major question still remains — who is going to sing the latest Bond theme? If an ever-growing theory online is to be believed, there’s a chance that iconic superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter could be the one to bring the theme to live. Speculation ramped up earlier this week, after Beyoncé’s Instagram post about the Golden Globes included a photo of herself sipping a martini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:43pm PST

Beyoncé has a precedent for teasing new music through social media posts, most notably in a photo of herself sniffing a lemon before releasing Lemonade. With that in mind, some have begun to wonder if the martini – which is James Bond’s signature drink – could mean that she’s recording the theme for No Time to Die. Beyoncé was rumored to be in the running for the theme as early as 2017, but that was debunked by one of her representatives soon after. Still, things certainly can change in the span of three years, and some have wondered if she really could be involved with the No Time to Die theme. Whether or not you subscribe to the theory, you can read on to check out some of the speculation.

how comes beyoncé hasn’t done a song for james bond???? — 🧸 (@satinhermes) January 7, 2020

If BEYONCÉ is singing the new JAMES BOND theme song I might die. — Joseph Nicholson🧡 (@JosephN94) January 9, 2020

Beyoncé had the clock’s SECOND hand on 4… James Bond comes out on the SECOND of April… the fourth month. BEYONCÉ IS DOING THE JAMES BOND THEME. pic.twitter.com/F4ZwJqljqj — GARRY (@GarrySlay) January 9, 2020

Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don’t Hurt Yourself pic.twitter.com/m18j8X9ONn — EDGES KINKY (@beeeysus) January 9, 2020

IF BEYONCE IS SINGING THE JAMES BOND THEME YALL WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF IT FROM MEEEE — your hot local demon girl (@butchgoth) January 9, 2020

What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it’s less than three months before the movie yet we still don’t know who are singing the songs. — INTO THE UNKNOOOOOOOOOOWN (@beeyonceknight) January 9, 2020

IF SHE DOES….every single person who sang the theme for James Bond movie has won an Oscar thus far…..this mean Beyoncé Oscar…..I’ve connected the dots https://t.co/Mlh8fBH8WE — 🇳🇬 ⁷🥂 (@yeOUTSANG) January 9, 2020

