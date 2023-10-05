007: Road to a Million Trailer Puts Real People Into James Bond Adventure

007: Road to A Million has a brand new trailer from Prime Video. In this new clip, Brian Cox is putting reality contestants to the test as they race against each other for the chance at £1 million starting November 10. Being a 007-themed competition series, viewers are going to be treated to glimpses at locales like Venice, Jamaica, and of course, the Scottish Highlands. One thing that will help this James Bond show set itself apart from the pack is how its shot. 007: Road to A Million is filmed I a more cinematic format than most reality series. That and Brian Cox are probably going to be enough for it to carve out an interesting niche. Check out what else is on tap for the series down below!

Brian Cox wrote in a press release, "I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

007: Road to A Million Brings The Action

007: Road to A Million brings Cox into the role of a very different type of villain than TV fans are used to seeing him as in recent years. Succession's looming presence becomes more aligned with the kind of bad guys you would see in a James Bond movie during this Amazon series. The couples battling for that prize money aren't just competing against each other, they'll have Cox trying to throw a wrench in their plans as well.

Here's how Amazon describes the show: "007: Road to a Million will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in iconic Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – this cinematic format will be a test of intelligence, endurance and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge."

"The Controller revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away, but he doesn't make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything."

When Will We Get A New Bond Movie?

It's going to be a while, casting hasn't even really started officially yet. 007 producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline this year that everyone needed to cool their jets when it came to the next Bond movie. Anyone expecting something within the next year or so is going to be a little bit disappointed.

:Nobody's in the running," Broccoli explained to the outlet. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Does this 007 competition series look cool?