Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

We’re less than a week away from October, and streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video are gearing up for another month of additions. Prime recently shared its October streaming newsletter, which lets subscribers know everything that’s set to arrive on the streaming service over the next few weeks. As usual, there’s quite a lot for folks to look forward to.

On the first day of October, Prime Video is adding one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, as well as a horde of new movies. All 11 seasons of Frasier will be added to Prime’s lineup to kick off the month, a move that comes on the heels of the Frasier reboot premiere on Paramount+. The deep lineup of movies hitting Prime on October 1st include most of the James Bond films.

There are also a couple of big Prime original movies set to debut in October. Totally Killer, a new time-traveling slasher film starring Kiernan Shipka, arrives on October 6th. One week later, on October 13th, Prime Video will be debuting the new courtroom drama The Burial, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

You can check out all of Prime Video’s October additions below!

October 1st

Frasier S1-11

Hit S3

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A View To A Kill

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Flesh & Blood

For The Love Of The Game

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Holiday In Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lawless

Legally Blonde

License To Kill

Live And Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters Of The Universe

Mean Creek

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Original Sin

Rain Man

Red Corner

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

The Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Apartment

The Birdcage

The Intouchables

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Little Things

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Party

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

You Only Live Twice

October 3rd

Billions S5

Make Me Scream

October 6th

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Totally Killer

October 7th

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 9th

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

October 10th

Copshop

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield

October 11th

The Greatest Show Never Made

Awareness

October 12th

Blended

October 13th

Everybody Loves Diamonds

The Burial

October 15th

Half + Half S1-S4

One On One S1-S5

October 16th

Long Shot

October 17th

Long Shot

October 20th

Upload S3

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

Surrounded

October 23rd

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

October 24th

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

October 25th

Studio 666

October 26th

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

October 27th

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

October 31st

Book Club: The Next Chapter