Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

We’re less than a week away from October, and streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video are gearing up for another month of additions. Prime recently shared its October streaming newsletter, which lets subscribers know everything that’s set to arrive on the streaming service over the next few weeks. As usual, there’s quite a lot for folks to look forward to.
On the first day of October, Prime Video is adding one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, as well as a horde of new movies. All 11 seasons of Frasier will be added to Prime’s lineup to kick off the month, a move that comes on the heels of the Frasier reboot premiere on Paramount+. The deep lineup of movies hitting Prime on October 1st include most of the James Bond films.
There are also a couple of big Prime original movies set to debut in October. Totally Killer, a new time-traveling slasher film starring Kiernan Shipka, arrives on October 6th. One week later, on October 13th, Prime Video will be debuting the new courtroom drama The Burial, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.
You can check out all of Prime Video’s October additions below!
October 1st
Frasier S1-11
Hit S3
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Flesh & Blood
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday In Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde
License To Kill
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters Of The Universe
Mean Creek
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin
Rain Man
Red Corner
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Apartment
The Birdcage
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice
October 3rd
Billions S5
Make Me Scream
October 6th
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
Totally Killer
October 7th
Tale of the Nine Tailed
October 9th
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
October 10th
Copshop
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield
October 11th
The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness
October 12th
Blended
October 13th
Everybody Loves Diamonds
The Burial
October 15th
Half + Half S1-S4
One On One S1-S5
October 16th
Long Shot
October 17th
Long Shot
October 20th
Upload S3
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded
October 23rd
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
October 24th
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles
October 25th
Studio 666
October 26th
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy
October 27th
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession
October 31st
Book Club: The Next Chapter