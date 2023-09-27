Movies

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

Frasier and James Bond highlight Prime Video’s October additions.

By

We’re less than a week away from October, and streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video are gearing up for another month of additions. Prime recently shared its October streaming newsletter, which lets subscribers know everything that’s set to arrive on the streaming service over the next few weeks. As usual, there’s quite a lot for folks to look forward to.

On the first day of October, Prime Video is adding one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, as well as a horde of new movies. All 11 seasons of Frasier will be added to Prime’s lineup to kick off the month, a move that comes on the heels of the Frasier reboot premiere on Paramount+. The deep lineup of movies hitting Prime on October 1st include most of the James Bond films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also a couple of big Prime original movies set to debut in October. Totally Killer, a new time-traveling slasher film starring Kiernan Shipka, arrives on October 6th. One week later, on October 13th, Prime Video will be debuting the new courtroom drama The Burial, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

You can check out all of Prime Video’s October additions below!

October 1st

Frasier S1-11
Hit S3 
A Fish Called Wanda 
A Guy Thing 
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven 
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence 
Bolero 
Bowling for Columbine 
Bubba Ho-Tep 
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web 
Crawl 
Daybreakers 
Detroit 
Diamonds Are Forever 
Die Another Day 
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom 
Dr. No
Eight Men Out 
Flesh & Blood 
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only 
From Russia With Love 
Godzilla vs. Kong 
Going My Way 
Goldeneye 
Goldfinger 
Green Lantern 
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday In Handcuffs 
Holiday Inn 
Hotel Rwanda 
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise 
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die 
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde 
License To Kill 
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You 
Mars Attacks! 
Masters Of The Universe 
Mean Creek 
Moby Dick 
Moneyball 
Moonraker 
Much Ado About Nothing 
Mulholland Falls 
My Adventures With Santa 
Nanny McPhee 
Nanny McPhee Returns 
Navy Seals 
Nerve 
Never Say Never Again 
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas 
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot 
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy 
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin 
Rain Man
Red Corner 
Righteous Kill 
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 
Scooby-Doo 
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 
Sicario
Spectre 
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Suicide Squad 
That’s Entertainment 
The Apartment
The Birdcage 
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones 
The Firm 
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told 
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru 
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer 
The World is Not Enough 
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies 
UHF 
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice

October 3rd

Billions S5 
Make Me Scream

October 6th

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe 
Totally Killer

October 7th

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 9th

Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies 

October 10th

Copshop 
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield

October 11th

The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness

October 12th

Blended

October 13th

Everybody Loves Diamonds 
The Burial

October 15th

Half + Half S1-S4
One On One S1-S5 

October 16th

Long Shot 

October 17th

Long Shot 

October 20th

Upload S3
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded 

October 23rd

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods 

October 24th

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off 
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles 

October 25th

Studio 666

October 26th

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

October 27th

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

October 31st

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts