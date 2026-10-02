A “10/10” Cyberpunk Action Adventure Has Found a New Streaming Home – and Fans Are Still Waiting On a Sequel

James Cameron has always been a visionary filmmaker, delivering some of the most advanced visual effects in Hollywood history. From the practical effects of movies like Aliens and Terminator 2 through to the CGI effects and filming techniques of Avatar, Cameron has always placed the appearance of a movie at the heart of everything he does whether behind the camera or not. That was certainly true of his dive into cyberpunk sci-fi with his adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Gunnm, which was directed by Robert Rodriguez and released in 2019 after being developed by Cameron over almost two decades. Like several of the biggest movies Cameron has been involved in, Alita: Battle Angel had to wait for technology to catch up with Cameron’s plans before it could come to fruition and now fans can relive it as it finds a new streaming home on Hulu.

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Alita: Battle Angel stars Rosa Salazar as the titular Alita, a cyborg awakened in a new body with no memories of her past. The film utilizes motion-capture to transform Salazar into her large-eyed on-screen counterpart, where she is joined by Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, and Jackie Earle Haley among others. The project, which was written by Cameron along with Laeta Kalogridis, was originally announced in 2003, right around the time Cameron was busy at work on Avatar. That resulted in constant delays and led to a belief that the film would never actually enter production. It was not until 2016 that Rodriguez finally boarded the movie as director, with Cameron producing. When it finally arrived in cinemas 16 years after being announced, Alita: Battle Angel became Rodriguez’s highest-grossing movie with a worldwide haul of $405 million and soon gained a cult following that continues to grow as the years go on.

Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have Been Promised a Sequel for Years

Like many movies that arrive with high ambitions and costs to match, the box office result is what ultimately decides whether a sequel happens or not. Like many of the movies Cameron has been involved in, Alita: Battle Angel was not a low-budget affair and cost between $150-$200 million to make. That means the box office receipts alone probably fell just short of turning a profit, although home video sales and subsequently streaming appearances will have helped tip the scales in the right direction over time. While the movie did not completely win over critics, and carries a barely-fresh 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences were much more satisfied by the adaptation, giving it a 91% overall rating with many fans calling it a “10/10 masterpiece” and the “best sci-fi cyberpunk movie of the decade.” The stats alone are enough to suggest that there is certainly a lot of love out there for Alita, and fans have been calling for a sequel for seven years now. The question is, will they finally get one now Cameron has partially stepped back from his Avatar movies?

The main problem for James Cameron is that he has a lot of movies that he wants to make, but at the age of 72 has frequently admitted that he needs to think carefully about which of them he spends his time working on. Avatar has taken up almost half of his career when all is said and done, and every project he puts his name to rarely comes with a quick turnaround time. Cameron has frequently spoken of Alita: Battle Angel as a story that could have one or two sequels and he has never shut the door on the idea of returning to Alita’s world again. Fans would certainly love to see more of the stunning live-action world they were introduced to in 2019, and with new audiences discovering the movie as it moves from one streaming platform to the next, perhaps it is time for Alita to rise again.