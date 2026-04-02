Avatar: Fire and Ash Star Reveals Which Epic Scene Was the Most Awkward to Actually Film

James Cameron’s Avatar movies have always been technical marvels, pushing the boundaries of visual effects. The end result is something that’s truly immersive, stunning even viewers who are very familiar with major studio tentpoles. There’s no denying the Avatar films look epic on the big screen when all the special effects have been completed, but it’s a long and arduous process to get there. One of the steps, of course, involves filming physical actions with actors for performance capture. This can often lead to situations that seem ridiculous in the moment, as the actors are forced to imagine the fantastical scenarios their characters find themselves in.

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Speaking with ComicBook to promote the home media release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, star Oona Chaplin recalled the day she filmed the movie’s Nightwraith/Ikran fight with Zoe Saldaña. “When we shot that, obviously, we couldn’t have two of the puppets that we ride … so, we took turns,” she said. “So, Zoe was on the floor and was like [makes attacking gesture by clapping hands] and I was on the thing, and then we’d flip … it would be quite funny to see that side by side because it feels kind of ridiculous in the moment, but then you get to see it and it’s incredible.”

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James Cameron’s Unique Vision Makes the Avatar Movies Work

Not only did Chaplin and Saldaña feel silly when shooting their big fight scene, Stephen Lang told us about his own awkward experience when making Avatar: Fire and Ash. He detailed how odd it was to shoot Quaritch’s confrontation with Jake Sully that takes place at the end of the film. He said it was “a difficult thing to accomplish” because the characters are jumping “from floating rock to floating rock” and there’s only so much the actors are able to do on the physical stage. It isn’t until they see the final product that they realize how awe-inspiring the films can be.

These stories are a testament to how much faith the actors have in Cameron as a director. There probably aren’t too many filmmakers who could convince their stars to roll around the floor and pretend they’re riding giant creatures while fighting, but Cameron is certainly in that category. By this point — after three Avatar movies — he’s more than earned the trust of his actors. They know that regardless of how ridiculous things may seem during production, Cameron’s unique vision will ensure it looks great on the big screen. Dating back to his work on the original Terminator decades ago, his level of craftsmanship has been unparalleled.

Cameron’s films have earned impressive accolades, demonstrating that it’s worth being a bit ridiculous while filming. All three Avatar movies received the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, illustrating the ability of Cameron and his team to take that raw footage and turn it into something incredible. With that kind of track record (not to mention, billions of dollars earned at the worldwide box office), he shouldn’t have any trouble getting his actors to do whatever it takes to shoot the next Avatar movies.

When that will happen remains to be seen. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are currently dated for 2029 and 2031, but those dates are “tentative” for the time being. Producer Rae Sanchini recently said that while the fourth and fifth films are currently being worked on, the filmmakers are figuring out logistics, such as budgeting and scheduling. In the build-up to Fire and Ash, Cameron said he could take a break before he makes the next installment. Unsurprisingly, the Avatar films are quite expensive to make, and in the wake of Fire and Ash posting the franchise’s lowest box office haul to date ($1.4 billion), it’s smart to take extra time and iron out an efficient workflow to potentially cut costs. Regardless of when Avatar 4 starts rolling cameras, Cameron’s cast will be ready and willing to go for broke to help bring Pandora to life.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is available now on digital and on 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray and DVD May 19.

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