James Cameron Teases Alita: Battle Angel Sequels Are Happening

Alita: Battle Angel was one of the most successfully received anime to live-action feature film adaptations by fans, and it seems like there are plans for even more sequels than expected as producer James Cameron is teasing that Alita: Battle Angel sequels are really happening! The movie taking on Yukito Kishiro's original Battle Angel Alita manga series was quite the hit with fans when it premiered back in 2019, but this was notably after a lot of time in production and changing multiple hands. Even still, fans immediately started asking for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel not long after its debut.

Producers James Cameron and Jon Landau, along with director Robert Rodriguez, have been very open about the fact that they were already in talks about a potential Alita: Battle Angel sequel. But in a surprising update from James Cameron talking about selling his Gaviota Coast ranch in California with Forbes, Cameron has seemingly confirmed that not one, but multiple Alita: Battle Angel films are being planned as he mentions working on them being one of the many reasons for moving.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

More Alita: Battle Angel Sequels Are on the Way?

Speaking with Forbes about the many reasons James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis Cameron are selling their current home, Cameron noted working on different projects such as the Avatar films and notably, Alita: Battle Angel films. As in multiple sequels, "And on Avatar, I'm working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I'll be working in Austin, so it just didn't make sense for us anymore." Noting that it's a big commitment is one thing, but this tease that there are multiple sequels in the works is certainly exciting for fans asking for more.

At the same time, Cameron is also notably busy with the Avatar franchise. While Alita: Battle Angel could be a priority, and work on more than just another sequel is in the plans, it could be quite a while before fans actually get to see these new projects in motion. But then again, this update about future plans could be all that fans need to rest easy knowing that Cameron indeed has an interest in continuing the franchise further.

via Forbes