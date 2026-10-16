James Gunn Debunks Those Milly Alcock Supergirl Rumors, And Why He’s Not Stopping Them Sooner

It’s perfectly fair not to like Supergirl if the movie just didn’t work for you. What’s not fair is to take joy in the film’s box-office failure and have negativity towards its star. The subsequent rise of the film on streaming suggests that beyond the hype and bluster, plenty of people were curious and wanted to see it, if not necessarily for full price. Haters, however, are still out there, spreading word that Milly Alcock has been fired from DC and won’t be in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, that was set to include her. Now, the person who would actually know the truth is weighing in.

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As he often does, James Gunn showed up on Threads today, and upon seeing the claim about Alcock, immediately debunked it, saying the rumor “couldn’t be more false.” Gunn appears to be on social media a lot, so it might make some Supergirl fans wonder: why didn’t he nip this malicious talk in the bud sooner? He had an answer for that, too.

James Gunn Actually Does Limit His Social Media Time

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Rarely does a week go by without reports about something new Gunn has posted. Indeed, it came as little surprise that when Gunn actually did experience a career setback, back in the Marvel days, it was because of social media activity. He’s more accessible on there than most studio heads, and definitely speaks up more than Kevin Feige, usually to debunk false claims. But that might change, as in the same post putting the Supergirl rumor to bed, he added, “You guys just have to stop listening to BS, and I’m mostly done shooting down rumors as there are so many and I’m not on here much.”

Gunn would be a hypocrite to let anyone go from DC after just one box-office disappointment. His own The Suicide Squad failed to make back its $185 million budget, yet he and costar John Cena went on to develop the popular spinoff show Peacemaker. Blue Beetle did a tiny bit better, if not mind-blowingly so, and Xolo Mariduena is still coming back in the role. The man who makes nearly every movie into the tale of a found family of misfits doesn’t like to leave anyone behind.

But maybe, just maybe, it’s time to admit what a lot of critics have been saying. However good Supergirl was or wasn’t as a movie, Alcock herself was good in the role, portraying trauma as a hot mess, taking the sin of killing Krem upon herself, and ultimately learning the virtues of just being good from cousin Clark. Who wants to bet that when Superman teams with Lex Luthor in Man of Tomorrow, the dynamic reverses and Kara has to teach him how to act “bad”? Or maybe she just loses it when she hears how Lex Luthor treated Krypto the last time she was out partying…

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Are you happy to hear Milly Alcock isn’t fired as Supergirl? Punch into the comments to have your say.