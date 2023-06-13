James Gunn Reveals His Favorite MCU Movie

James Gunn has become incredibly busy over the past six months after releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios and becoming the co-CEO of DC Studios. Gunn will be helming Superman: Legacy sometime at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024, so he has a little bit of free time on his hands right now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe director recently appeared on his good friend Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he revealed a bunch of things, including his favorite MCU movie, and his answer may or may not surprise you. During his appearance, not only does Gunn reveal his favorite MCU film, but he also reveals his favorite Marvel film in general.

"My favorite MCU movie is Iron Man," Gunn revealed on the podcast. "I think it's an incredibly great movie. But my favorite Marvel movie is probably Deadpool. Well, actually, no, my favorite Marvel movie is [Spider-Man] Into the Spider-Verse."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Gunn penned and helmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

