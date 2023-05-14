Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Already Hit a Major Box Office Milestone

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just in its second weekend at the box office, but the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering has already hit a major milestone. The film's current global box office numbers have it crossing the half billion mark, with the film sitting at an estimated $528.8 million — which breaks down to $213.2 million domestic and $315.6 million international — and it's a number that positions the Marvel threequel as the 2nd biggest Hollywood release of the year thus far. The film is also closing in on passing the overseas final gross of the original Guardians of the Galaxy film.

These numbers are likely attributed to audience word of mouth and are impacting the film's second week drop as well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's second weekend numbers also represent a second weekend drop of 40 percent from opening, numbers that are better than not only the first Guardians film, but the second, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It comes in as the 5th best hold for a second weekend for a film in the MCU at the international box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a critical success.

The third installment of James Gunn's Guardians franchise has done well with critics. The film currently has an 81 percent "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that reads "A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family." It's performing even better with audiences, or at least those that participate in Rotten Tomatoes' audience score rating, which stands at 96% for the film. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4 out of 5 stars in his review of the film.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the culmination of everything James Gunn has been building toward with these characters, warts and all. The adventure is the most abjectly emotional, as it goes for the jugular with not only Rocket's story, but the destination that many other characters arrive at, while the filmmaker also manages to put his mark on a studio known for regurgitating formulaic adventures packed with overwhelming sameness. The introduction of arbitrary supporting characters and inconsequential villains is yet another reminder of the Marvel machine, and while there's plenty of side quests and self-aggrandizing, the impact of Rocket's emotional arc is one of the most powerful we've seen in the entire MCU, the inventiveness of action sequences, and a cathartic third act manage to send the trilogy out on a high note."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.