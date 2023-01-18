James Gunn Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Could Follow Him to DC Studios

2023 is poised to be a major year for James Gunn, between the long-awaited premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and his new tenure as the co-CEO of DC Studios. After Gunn already worked with DC on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, fans are definitely curious to see what it's like when he fully jumps ship to that universe — and apparently, he might bring some of his Guardians family along with him. In a recent interview with Empire, Gunn revealed that he hopes to work with some of those Marvel cast members after Vol. 3, and that it could "probably" happen at his "other job."

"This cast are like my family," he says. "I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again." He adds, laughing: "Probably at my other job."

Which Guardians of the Galaxy cast members could join DC?

This comes after a few supporting Guardians cast members appeared in The Suicide Squad — Yondu actor Michael Rooker portrayed Savant, Gef actor Steve Agee portrayed John Economos and the on-set reference for King Shark, Kraglin actor Sean Gunn portrayed Weasel and Calendar Man, and Klementieff portrayed a dancer in a Corto Maltese club. Chukwudi Iwuji, meanwhile, jumped from playing Clemson Murn in Peacemaker to portraying the High Evolutionary in Vol. 3.

Beyond that, the sky is the limit as to who the rest of the Guardians cast could portray onscreen — Gunn has previously hinted that Klementieff could be cast as another DC character, and Bautista has openly campaigned to play DC's Bane.

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

