James Gunn Is Open to Giving a Fan-Favorite DC Movie a Sequel (But There’s One Thing Missing)

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took charge of DC Studios, they were tasked with building a new cinematic universe from scratch. The ambitious plan involved a near-total reboot, leading to a single timeline for its heroes. However, the massive critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also prompted the studio to create the Elseworlds label, a banner for projects that exist outside of the main DCU continuity. This strategy allows DC Studios to pursue filmmaker-driven stories that do not need to connect to a larger narrative, giving them the freedom to greenlight standalone films if the quality justifies their production. This decision has given fans of the 2005 cult classic Constantine hope that Keanu Reeves’ cynical exorcist might someday get the sequel they have been demanding for nearly two decades.

In a new interview with BobaTalks, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn directly addressed the possibility of Constantine 2. “I’ve discussed it on and off. I’ve discussed it with Keanu,” Gunn revealed. “I mean, I think that’s a great group of guys. I like all those people a lot, I think they are talented. But I have not read any script yet.” His final statement makes the film’s current status crystal clear. Despite recent updates from Reeves that a new draft of the Constantine 2 script was ready to be taken to the studio, it has not yet reached Gunn’s desk.

Is Constantine 2 Ever Getting Made?

The original Constantine, directed by Francis Lawrence, has cultivated a dedicated cult following over the past two decades, with audiences embracing its moody horror aesthetic. Both Reeves and Lawrence have consistently expressed their passion for returning to the character, and a sequel has been in development since 2022. Since then, the creative team has been working to craft a story worthy of a follow-up, with Lawrence and Reeves both adamant that a potential sequel must be a “hard R-rated” film, fully embracing the dark and violent nature of the source material in a way the original was restricted from doing. In the meantime, however, Warner Bros. Discovery founded DC Studios and changed the way it handles comic book properties, making Constantine 2 less of a certainty.

Despite the passion of its creative team and the persistent demand from fans, the fate of Constantine 2 now rests entirely on the quality of its script. Gunn has been clear that his primary focus for all DC projects, especially those under the Elseworlds label, is a phenomenal screenplay. This puts immense pressure on the Constantine 2 team, as their vision will only become a reality if it can win Gunn’s approval. This mandate, however, is not a bad thing for fans. It acts as a powerful form of quality control, ensuring that if the exorcist does return to the big screen, it will be because the story is exceptional. A sequel born from a truly great script, rather than one pushed through by nostalgia alone, is the best possible outcome for a character as beloved as John Constantine.

