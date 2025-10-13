5 Great DC Heroes Who Are Long-Overdue an HBO Animated Series

The new DC Universe from co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran is in full swing, and it is strategically using HBO’s streaming platform as a key component for its ambitious world-building. The universe officially kicked off with the adult animated series Creature Commandos, which set a distinct tone by blending genre action with Gunn’s signature humor. This was followed by the theatrical blockbuster Superman, a box office hit that established the franchise’s cinematic cornerstone. The lore of this new reality is already expanding with the second season of Peacemaker, which continues the story of its titular anti-hero while further integrating the universe’s canon. In addition, the future for DC animation on the platform is equally bright, with a Blue Beetle animated series in development alongside a highly anticipated Mister Miracle show based on Tom King’s acclaimed comic book miniseries.

The DCU’s growing catalog of animated projects signals a clear commitment to exploring the full breadth of the universe beyond its live-action tentpoles. After all, by embracing animation as a primary storytelling medium, Gunn and Safran have created the perfect opportunity for fans to finally see some of their favorite characters get the spotlight they deserve. That’s because an HBO animated series offers a unique space for creative freedom, allowing for more mature themes, complex narratives, and visually inventive styles that might not fit within the constraints of a blockbuster film.

5) Green Arrow

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Oliver Queen has long been one of DC’s most compelling street-level heroes, a character whose complexity is perfectly suited for a mature animated series on HBO. As the Emerald Archer, his adventures are grounded in gritty crime stories, but they are also uniquely defined by his passionate and often radical political convictions. An animated show could fully embrace the character’s progressive roots, telling stories that tackle contemporary social issues with a nuance and directness that live-action adaptations have often shied away from. This approach would allow the series to carve out a distinct identity within the DCU, presenting a hero who fights not just supervillains but also systemic corruption and social injustice.

A Green Arrow series could also delve into the rich lore of his world, introducing his extensive supporting cast and rogues’ gallery. The dynamic between Oliver Queen and his partner, Black Canary, is one of comics’ most iconic relationships and would provide a powerful emotional core for the narrative. Furthermore, animation would be the perfect medium to showcase Green Arrow’s incredible archery skills. Finally, the animated series could draw inspiration from celebrated comic runs by authors like Mike Grell or Jeff Lemire, delivering a definitive take on the Emerald Archer that is both action-packed and thematically resonant.

4) Cassandra Cain

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The DCU’s version of the Bat-Family is set to be a central part of The Brave and the Bold, but a character as unique as Cassandra Cain deserves her own dedicated series. An animated show on HBO would be the ideal format to explore her dark origin story as the daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, raised from birth to be the world’s greatest martial artist. Her journey from a selectively mute and socially isolated weapon to a heroic member of the Bat-Family is a powerful narrative of trauma and self-discovery. Animation offers the perfect toolkit to tell her story, relying on visual expression and silent action to convey her internal world before she learns to speak.

A series focused on Cassandra Cain could expand the world of Gotham City in a way that the films may not have time for, introducing a grittier and more intimate perspective on street-level crime. Her unparalleled fighting ability, which is based on reading her opponents’ body language, could translate into breathtakingly fluid and intricate animated combat sequences. By giving Cassandra her own platform, the DCU can develop a fan-favorite character with the depth and focus she deserves. This allows the movies to remain centered on the core members of the Bat-Family while still building out its most interesting corners in a meaningful way.

3) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Despite being a foundational pillar of the DC Universe and a member of its central Trinity, Wonder Woman has never had her own solo animated series. This is a massive oversight that the new DCU is perfectly positioned to correct with a prestige animated show on HBO. The world of Diana Prince is a rich tapestry of Greek mythology, epic fantasy, and superhero action that is begging to be explored in a long-form narrative. An animated series could do justice to the lore of Themyscira, delving into the complex politics of the Amazons and their relationship with the gods of Olympus. It would also provide the space to properly develop her unique and often underutilized rogues’ gallery, from Cheeta and Giganta to the brutal god of war, Ares.

An animated Wonder Woman show would be tasked with balancing Diana’s role as a compassionate ambassador for peace with her fierce skills as an unparalleled warrior. The medium is perfect to represent the magical architecture of Paradise Island and the monstrous creatures of myth she is destined to fight. A Wonder Woman series could even draw inspiration from George Pérez’s legendary comic book run, which redefined the character for the modern era, and present a version of Wonder Woman that is both powerful and profoundly human. This is a long-overdue project that would finally give DC’s most important heroine the animated spotlight she has always deserved.

2) Animal Man

Image courtesy of DC Comics

James Gunn’s affinity for weird, heartfelt, and deconstructive superhero stories makes Buddy Baker the perfect character to receive an animated adaptation in the new DCU. While Animal Man has been around for decades, he was famously reinvented in a celebrated and surreal comic book run by Grant Morrison. This is the version of the character that would be ideal for an HBO animated series. The story follows Buddy as a C-list hero, husband, and father who discovers his powers are part of a much larger and stranger reality. His journey takes him on a meta-narrative exploration of fiction, animal rights, and the very nature of his existence as a comic book character.

An Animal Man series could be one of the most inventive and boundary-pushing projects in the entire superhero genre. Buddy’s everyman persona makes him a relatable entry point into a story that consistently breaks the fourth wall and questions the relationship between a character and their creator. In addition, Morrison’s Animal Man blends bizarre body horror with genuine family drama, creating a tone that is unlike anything else in DC’s library. Animation is the only medium that could truly capture the surrealism of Morrison’s vision, from the heartfelt journey into animal exploration to Buddy’s eventual meeting with his own writer. This is exactly the kind of bold storytelling that the new DCU should embrace.

1) John Constantine

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The chain-smoking occult detective John Constantine is a character practically tailor-made for a horror-focused animated series on HBO. As a master of the dark arts, his stories are a gritty blend of supernatural horror, noir mystery, and dark humor that would allow the DCU to explore its most terrifying corners. While the character has appeared in live-action, animation offers the creative freedom to fully unleash the grotesque and imaginative horrors of his world without the constraints of a special effects budget. From grotesque demons to the nightmarish landscapes of Hell, an animated series could faithfully adapt the most disturbing and iconic moments from the original Hellblazer comics.

A series centered on John Constantine would provide a perfect entry point for the magical and supernatural side of the DCU, establishing the rules and threats that exist just beneath the surface of reality. His cynical personality also makes him a compelling protagonist, a con man who is often forced to do the right thing despite his worst instincts. Plus, Constantine’s adventures are populated by a rich cast of demons, angels, and fellow mages, creating a deep and fascinating mythology to draw from. An HBO series could deliver the definitive, unfiltered version of the character that fans have been waiting for, a dark and complex story that fully embraces the horror of his world.

Which other DC hero do you think deserves their own HBO animated series? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!