James Gunn Praises DC's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Screenwriter

James Gunn and Peter Safran are shepherding a new era of the DC Universe, with a slew of movies and Max-exclusive television shows in the works. That sense of a fresh start has become clear as some of the projects' cast and crew have begun to take shape — including the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, which recently landed Ana Nogueira as its screenwriter. In a new social media post, Gunn confirmed that Nogueira is attached to write Woman of Tomorrow, and offered high praise regarding her draft of the script.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn's comment reads. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Who Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's Screenwriter?

Nogueira might be best known for acting in projects like The Vampire Diaries, The Michael J. Fox Show, and The Blacklist. She has also written the off-Broadway play Which Way to the Stage, and is working on an adaptation of Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters for Warner Bros.

Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Sasha Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is poised to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In that comic, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

