Supergirl: The Flash Spinoff Movie Reportedly Not Moving Forward

The long-rumored Supergirl movie that would have spun out of The Flash feature film may be the latest casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery's penny-pinching. Ezra Miller's The Flash is reportedly the lightning rod that will kickstart an all-new DC Universe, as it incorporates various versions of Batman played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Another of the film's co-stars is Sasha Calle as Supergirl, the cousin of Superman. It's believed Warner Bros. had big plans for Supergirl, with her own solo movie in development, but a new report appears to place Supergirl on the shelf alongside Batgirl.

Rolling Stone reports Supergirl is not likely to move forward as much of Warner Bros.' future projects remain in limbo. Fans were stunned to learn the Batgirl movie for HBO Max was being shelved, with the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery deciding for a tax write-down on the $90 million flick. Not only would Batgirl not stream on HBO Max, but a theatrical release was out the window as well. Warner Bros. Discovery is choosing to focus on only releasing tentpole theatrical movies instead of focusing on smaller HBO Max projects. Another WB project canceled was the Scoob! sequel.

Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement regarding the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, stating how they'd like to work with the talent behind the films.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has also broken her silence on the shelving, expressing her love to the cast, crew, and fans for their continued support.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

More information should come to light on Thursday, as Warner Bros. Discovery holds its earnings call.