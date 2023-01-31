James Gunn Releases DC Slate Announcement Video

Not only did James Gunn and Peter Safran reveal a diverse slate of projects for the next few years of DC Studios, but he has now taken to social media to share a short, promotional video in which he expresses the pitch in his own word. Projects announced today include Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing, all headed to theaters, along with Booster Gold, Creature Commandos, and a Wonder Woman prequel called Paradise Lost heading to TV. The projects will spin out of the events of The Flash, which will be a soft reboot for the DC Universe...but Aquaman and Blue Beetle, among others, will still be canon to the new timeline.

"Storytelling is always king -- that's all that matters to us," Gunn says in the video. He reaffirms DC's commitment to letting creators tell their stories without a ton of the managerial interference that turned DC into such a mess before he arrived.

You can see Gunn's video below.

Gunn, the showrunner on Peacemaker and director behind the acclaimed The Suicide Squad, was tapped to take over DC late last year. He and his production partner Peter Safran are now co-CEOs of the newly-established DC Studios, which means that they answer to no one except Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Zaslav and Gunn have both made it clear in the recent past that Superman is a huge priority for them. The Supergirl movie may not be exactly what people have been expecting, but that's another character who was expected to play a key role in the DC Universe after the events of The Flash.

Besides the projects mentioned above, there's going to be a Batman movie featuring Damian Wayne, complete with a newly-recast Batman. The Wildstorm universe will come to live action for the first time with The Authority, a big movie that will likely shock some members of the audience, and Waller and Lanterns are TV shows that will explore how metahumans face, and serve, justice, on Earth and in space.

Are you excited to see what's coming in the first few years of DC Universe? What's your most-anticipated project, and why is it Booster Gold? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about all things DC.