James Gunn Responds to DCU Reports Claiming Massive Man of Tomorrow Changes

It’s been a wild week for DC fans with the exit of James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios leaving big questions about the future of the DCU. Recent days have seen a lot of speculation, rumors, and reports about what projects will continue under Jeremy Latcham’s leadership, which characters will disappear, and even about changes to the eagerly anticipated upcoming Man of Tomorrow. Now following reports that Skydance is making huge changes to the Superman follow up, Gunn himself is weighing in saying it’s just not true.

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On Threads (via DC Film News), Gunn debunked the claim that Skydance has seen the film and is making huge changes. According to Gunn, Skydance hasn’t even seen the film — the number of people who have is actually much smaller and that rumors about the film are just untrue.

“There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made. No one from Skydance has even seen the movie — the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false,” Gunn wrote.

What is Actually Going On With Man of Tomorrow, Skydance, and the DCU Changes?

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Gunn’s comments add a new layer to the DC Studios situation, but there are a few things here to unpack. First and foremost, Gunn’s assertion about who has seen Man of Tomorrow is likely true. The filmmaker frequently takes to Threads to set the record straight when there is misinformation about projects. But just because Man of Tomorrow currently remains untouched doesn’t mean that changes to what characters appear in DC movies going forward — as well as what actors portray the ones who remain — has been set in stone. Even if no changes end up being made to what Gunn has done with Man of Tomorrow and all of the characters and cameos planned for the film do make it to the big screen, the new leadership at DC Studios may still make some sweeping changes. That means that Milly Alcock might very well be out as reports have suggested. It’s also very possible that other actors whose futures in the DCU once appeared much bigger may find themselves at the end of the road here as well. A lot appears to still be in flux, which means that a report that surfaces today may end up being offset by further developments next week. It’s frustrating for fans, but it’s part of any large change in media — especially those no one saw coming.

But even if Man of Tomorrow isn’t significantly impacted by the leadership change, we already know that the next iteration of the DCU is going to look very different. Skydance wants to focus on the DC Trinity for future projects. It’s also possible that the performance of Man of Tomorrow could itself dictate what direction things go for projects and characters alike. If financial success is something Skydance is looking for with its DC projects, a wildly successful Man of Tomorrow might cause whatever early stage plans new leadership has to change course. At this point, until there are official announcements about, well, anything, everything is speculation and fans will have to wait to see how it all plays out. For now, Man of Tomorrow appears to be on track.

What are your thoughts on Gunn’s comments? Are you keeping up with all the reports about the DCU? Let us know in the comments.