DCU Report Reveals Which Characters Will Stay & Who May Be Recast

Should it stay or should it go? That’s the big question about the existing DCU continuity in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s recent dismissal. Historically, shifting creative directions mid-stream hasn’t gone great for DC films, from Richard Donner’s dismissal from Superman II through to Joss Whedon replacing Zack Snyder on Justice League. It’s one thing to say Gunn’s long-term plan was focusing too much on non-A-list characters; quite another to start from scratch just when people are starting to like David Corenswet as Superman. Our own polling suggests fans are evenly split on how to proceed, between rebooting versus simply changing course with existing characters.

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The general scuttlebutt seems to be that DC will stick with the main players, at least for now, which means Corenswet’s Superman stays. As for the rest of the cast so far, a report from Nexus Point News, which is admittedly not entirely confirmed, suggests some will have to go. Like James Gunn’s Superman, Man of Tomorrow was meant to springboard new characters to the fore, including Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle. The new report suggests that Blue Beetle will likely be cut, given that his first movie wasn’t a huge hit and the character isn’t seen as A-list.

Man of Tomorrow Might See Characters Cut

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The site also noted that Milly Alcock’s Supergirl could be cut down, before updating with the news that she’s definitely still in the movie. As for Wonder Woman, who will seemingly be played by Adria Arjona in the new film, she’s still under discussion. The studio could pivot to a new actress, but honestly, offhand, can you come up with someone better? Stewart is already established from Lanterns, and Aaron Pierre has long been considered a good get for a superhero role, so he’s probably safe.

As for Batman, there’s a lot of talk about simply making The Batman canon and keeping Robert Pattinson. The issue there is that Pattinson has talked about the difficult physicality of being 40 and Batman, and he’s also reportedly being courted for the equally physical James Bond. The highest bid may win, but no studio actually wants to be the highest bidder. Deals for The Batman were in place before Gunn and Safran took over, and have arguably hamstrung them from introducing a Batman of their own, as they’ve waited for Matt Reeves to take his time making the sequel.

Much of this may still be conjecture, but one thing every source seems to agree on is that Man of Tomorrow will undergo reshoots and cuts. It’s a tricky needle to thread when fans have shown that they won’t support a movie if they know its franchise has been discontinued. Aquaman broke box office records, grossing $1.152 billion worldwide; its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which everyone knew would be the finale of the DCEU/Snyderverse with no possible sequels, made less than half that, despite a similar scope and tone. If Skydance is planning on recasting major characters like Superman or Lex Luthor, they’d be wise to wait until after Man of Tomorrow comes out to announce it.

Who would you want to see recast, if anyone? Let us know in comments.