Wonder Woman & Supergirl Recasting Possible After DCU Shakeup, According to Report

There are big changes coming in the DCU, and this seems to include the recasting of several characters, including possibly Supergirl and Wonder Woman. Milly Alcock made her debut as Supergirl in the first Superman movie before getting her own solo film. She returns in Man of Tomorrow, but her future is bleak. Her solo movie was a box-office flop, and it seems she might not play into the future of the new DCU. Adria Arjona has a mystery role in Man of Tomorrow, and most believe she was signed to play Wonder Woman. However, now she might be getting cut out of the movie and recast as well.

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According to Nexus Point News, the DCU is likely not going to do a full reboot, but there will be several characters who are likely going to be recast. According to the report, it is not likely that James Gunn will retain final cut over Man of Tomorrow, and the new regime might cut anyone who does not play into their future plans out of his movie. The names mentioned were Supergirl, Adria Arjona, and Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña).

I want to reiterate that this is not fully confirmed. Just passing along what came my way.



Inside Skydance’s DC Overhaul: Who Stays, Who Goes and What Happens to ‘Man of Tomorrow’ (Nexus Off the Record)https://t.co/yOtGGj4vJA — Demet K. (@demetherself) November 13, 2026

Who Is In and Who Is Out at the DCU?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The report says that Skydance might take the film out of James Gunn’s hands and eliminate anyone who they don’t want to move on with. This report also said that reshoots are happening soon and that neither Blue Beetle nor Supergirl could make the final cut. This is despite Supergirl returning to Earth at the end of her movie to protect the planet alongside her cousin. Fan favorite characters like Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific are also in danger, as is John Stewart, despite the incredibly successful Lanterns TV series. As for Wonder Woman, the report says that the studio could remove her easily and then recast her if it decides to go with a different actress.

However, the report indicates that the studio wants David Corenswet to remain as Superman under the new leadership, with his supporting cast being reworked. Possibly the most shocking news from the report is that the studio is considering just making Matt Reeves’ Batman world part of the DCU and keeping Robert Pattinson as the new Batman. That would be a significant change in direction, and it would make almost no sense based on what the past movies showed, but the new regime just seems to want a patchwork, loose reboot if these rumors are true. Of course, if Pattinson signs on to play James Bond, it could throw a wrench into those plans.

The main news is that there will be some mandatory reshoots, and some characters will be removed from Man of Tomorrow. It also seems that the studio wants to rush out its biggest heroes as soon as possible, with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman seen as the priorities. The James Gunn plan of creating new heroes out of smaller DC characters is a thing of the past.

Who do you want to see stay or leave the DCU with the new regime? Let us know your thoughts on the new rumors in the comments below.