James Gunn Reveals One Film That Inspired The Suicide Squad

✖

DC FanDome took place last weekend and fans got to learn a whole lot about James Gunn's upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. During a video that showed a first glimpse at the movie, producer Peter Safran was seen comparing the film to "a gritty, 1970s war movie" mixed with "the brilliance of James Gunn's characters and comedy." Due to that comparison, we weren't surprised to see Gunn take to Twitter this week to say his movie was partially inspired by The Dirty Dozen, the 1967 war film starring Lee Marvin that was directed by Robert Aldrich.

"#Inspiration #thesuicidesquad," Gunn wrote on Instagram with a poster for The Dirty Dozen. The IMDb synopsis for the classic movie is as follows: "During World War II, a rebellious U.S. Army Major is assigned a dozen convicted murderers to train and lead them into a mass assassination mission of German officers." You can check out the poster Gunn shared in the post below:

View this post on Instagram #Inspiration #thesuicidesquad A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Aug 27, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

During FanDome, Gunn also teased an insane amount of effects and explosions.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.